Wigan Warriors skipper Liam Farrell makes Grand Final admission after ‘number one’ achievement

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell admits at the start of the week he didn’t think he would play in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final.

The England international missed last week’s semi-final win over Leigh Leopards due to a virus and faced late checks from the medical staff ahead of the Grand Final before being given the all-clear to help his hometown club beat Hull KR 9-2 at Old Trafford and play a major part in the club’s historic Grand Slam.

Asked if he had doubts over playing in the Grand Final, Farrell replied: “Very much so. Monday/Tuesday I didn’t think I was playing but I got the clear from the doctors on Wednesday which was a massive relief for myself, just to be part of this very special team and I wanted to lead the club out in the Grand Final, so there was a bit of doubt there.”

DON’T MISS: The astonishing feat achieved by Wigan Warriors superstar Bevan French

Liam Farrell becomes first captain to lead a club to Grand Slam in Super League era

The 34-year-old won his sixth Super League title with the Warriors on Saturday evening, and in the process, became the first player in the modern era to captain a club to the quadruple in a single season.

Farrell has enjoyed a trophy-laden career with his boyhood club, but he says completing the Grand Slam stands above anything else he has achieved in his career.

“I said before, they all have their own story but in terms of success and winning trophies, it’s got to be number one hasn’t it?” said a smiling Farrell.

“To win everything and have the group we have and the way the club is at the moment and how the fans are turning out for us every week – I think we’re averaging maybe 14/15,000 fans every week – the club is in a very good spot at the moment so I’d say it’s been a good year.

“I didn’t think it (the quadruple) was achievable anymore. I just thought with the way the game is and how competitive the teams are and being a salary cap sport, I didn’t think we were able to achieve it but as the year’s gone on and we’ve knocked off one trophy, then two trophies, it just became a bit more realistic.

“There was never a point when we sat down and said ‘right, we’re going to win all four’ but we turned up each week and gave ourselves an opportunity and the closer we got, we won the League Leaders’ and then it was ‘right, it’s pretty much on’.

“It’s a very big achievement, I remember being a kid watching a very special Bradford team who dominated the competition one year so to be up there with them and be mentioned in the same circles as them is very special for us.

“I think they’ve all got their own stories but this year is probably a little bit extra special because we’ve won all four and to do it after last year as well, and being the team that’s been chased this year, makes it that little more special.

“A great group of players, coaching staff, Rads (Kris Radlinski, chief executive), the club is in a great place at the moment and we’ve got to finish a good year with a Grand Final. All the hard work has paid off.”

MORE GRAND FINAL CONTENT ON LRL

👉 Wigan Warriors coach delivers major update on 2025 World Club Challenge after Super League Grand Final victory

👉 Wigan Warriors coach reveals incredible Sir Alex Ferguson role in historic triumph

👉 Bevan French scores TEN in Wigan Warriors ratings as Matt Peet’s side create history