20 players from Super League clubs in extended Ireland squad ahead of Scotland Test

Ireland coach Ged Corcoran has named an extended squad ahead of their upcoming Test match against Scotland, including 20 players from Super League clubs.

Ireland face their Celtic nation rivals Scotland at Gateshead International Stadium on Sunday, October 27, 2pm kick-off.

Corcoran’s squad includes a blend of experienced and fresh talent, including some recognition for their pathways players from the Under-16s, Under-19s and A sides, who have been part of their programme over the last couple of years.

Corcoran has named an initial 46-man extended squad, which will be trimmed down to 24 players ahead of their Test match against the Bravehearts later this month.

Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne, who was recently crowned a Super League champion for the second consecutive year, is included alongside Leeds Rhinos trio James Bentley, James McDonnell and Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Leigh Leopards quartet Frankie Halton, Dan Norman, Keanan Brand and Louis Brogan have also been named in the extended squad, whilst Warrington Wolves man Joe Philbin could add to his four Ireland caps this autumn.

George King, who has recently departed Hull KR following the conclusion of the 2024 season, will again captain the Wolfhounds.

Aaron Lynch (Haresfinch)

Adam Quinn (Longhorns)

Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants)

Brenden O’Hagan (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Conlan Mawson (Bradford Bulls)

Dan Lynch (Haresfinch)

Dan Norman (Leigh Leopards)

Daniel Coop (Rochdale Mayfield)

Ethan O’Hanlon (Hunslet)

Ethan Ryan (Salford Red Devils)

Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

George King (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Greg Minikin (Featherstone Rovers)

Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants)

Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers)

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos)

James Farrar (York Knights)

James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

Jamie Gill (Bradford Bulls)

Jo McConnell (Banbridge Broncos)

Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers)

Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves)

Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards)

Lewis Bienek (London Broncos)

Lewis Wing (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Coyne (Longhorns)

Liam O’Callaghan (Wests Warriors)

Louis Brogan (Leigh Leopards)

Louix Gorman (Hull Kinston Rovers)

Louis Senior (Castleford Tigers)

Lucas Castle (Whitehaven)

Martyn Reilly (Widnes Vikings)

Michael Ward (Batley Bulldogs)

Oliver Whitford (Huddersfield Giants)

Pat Moran (Oldham)

Patrick Stapleton (Dublin City Exiles)

Riley Dean (Oldham)

Ronan Michael (York Knights)

Ryan Hogg (Dublin City Exiles)

Sam Winney (London Broncos)

Sean Murray (Hindley Stags)

Stephen Cahill (Tullamore)

Tom Ashurst (Hindley Stags)

Tom Nicholson-Watton (Leeds Rhinos)

Zack McComb (Halifax Panthers)

Tickets for Ireland’s clash with Scotland can be found HERE.

