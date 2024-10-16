Salford Red Devils line up Paul Rowley replacement as succession plans begin

Current Salford Red Devils assistant coach Kurt Haggerty is under serious consideration to become Paul Rowley’s replacement in 2026, Love Rugby League understands.

The Red Devils revealed on Tuesday evening that Rowley would move into a newly-created director of rugby role in 2026: as first reported by Love Rugby League earlier this summer.

He will continue to coach the Super League side next season – and the Red Devils have already begun the hunt for Rowley’s eventual successor when he moves into a more senior role.

Salford are understood to already be receiving expressions of interest, and Haggerty’s name is one that is being considered.

A keen disciple of Rowley and a major reason as to why the Red Devils have enjoyed success in recent seasons as part of a coaching staff that also includes Krisnan Inu, Haggerty is well thought of within Super League: not just at Salford.

He played under Rowley at Leigh and was also on his coaching staff at Toronto Wolfpack, and with Salford keen to continue the work Rowley has done in the coming years, he would be an ideal fit given how his coaching methods align with Rowley’s, making any sort of a transition minimal.

Haggerty does have some head coaching experience; he was in interim charge of Leigh during the 2021 Super League season after John Duffy left the role. Haggerty then joined Salford to reunite with Rowley once again.

Still only 35, Haggerty is seen as a coach with a bright future in the sport, and Salford are keen to ensure they do not lose him in the future given how he has long been identified as a potential head coach at the highest level.

And he is one name the Red Devils are working on as they look to finalise what happens when Rowley moves into his new role as early as possible. The hope is that the club would have plans concluded some time before pre-season training begins at the end of this year.

