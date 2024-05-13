Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed the club will not appeal Liam Byrne’s suspension, and accordingly, the prop will miss Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR.

Ireland international Byrne was sin-binned in the first minute of Wigan’s win at Huddersfield Giants last Saturday afternoon, penalised for a high shot on Matty English in the very first tackle of the game.

And it’s that high shot for which he’s paid the price of missing the semi-final, hit with a one-game ban by the Match Review Panel on Monday afternoon.

Wigan Warriors coach confirms Liam Byrne appeal verdict ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final

It’s the second time this season that Byrne has received a ban, only recently returning from a four-game ban he picked up having been sent off away in defeat against St Helens on Good Friday, also for a high tackle, that time on Mark Percival.

His card at Huddersfield didn’t prove as costly on the day, with the Warriors romping to a 48-6 victory, scoring 36 unanswered points in the second half at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Warriors boss Peet detailed at Monday afternoon’s press conference looking ahead to the last-four tie, saying: “We’ve got some options, we won’t appeal the ban.

“We’ve got to be better there and continue to work with Liam on his technique.

“We’ll move on quickly, we’ve got a few different options, so we’ll weigh up what’s best for this particular game.”

The Cherry & Whites go in search of a first trip to Wembley since 2017 and ultimately a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup triumph.

Saturday’s clash, which will be played at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium, is a rematch against the same opponents at the same stage as last year.

Last July, KR got the better of Wigan at Headingley in dramatic fashion, when Brad Schneider’s drop goal in Golden Point extra time sent the Robins to Wembley on a day where the Warriors had seen Joe Shorrocks sent off earlier in the contest.

