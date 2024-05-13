Wigan Warriors tie down powerhouse prop to new contract: ‘I’m really happy to be staying’

Wigan Warriors have tied down off-contract prop Patrick Mago to a new two-year deal, with the option for further year in the club’s favour.

The Samoan powerhouse has made 70 appearances since arriving at the Warriors ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Mago has a Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield, Super League Grand Final and a World Club Challenge to his name during his time with the club.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Wigan was due to expire at the end of the season, but he will now remain a Warrior until at least the end of 2026, with the club having an option for 2027.

On his new deal, Mago said: “I’m really happy to be staying at Wigan for at least another two years after this year. I’m really settled here with my family.

“We have an incredible group of players and we’re building something special, and I’m over the moon to be part of that.

“I’m grateful for the support I continue to receive from my mum, my dad, my partner and my whole family. I hope to continue to make everyone proud. I’d also like to thank Kris (Radlinski), Matt (Peet), Tommy (Leuluai) and Lockers for their support.”

Wigan Warriors delighted to retain services of Patrick Mago

On Mago’s contract extension, Wigan coach Matt Peet said: “We are really happy with the way Patrick has developed himself on and off the field. He has earned this contract by working hard and being dedicated.

“I know his family at home in Australia will be proud of him along with his partner Bella.

“He is a very popular man with his team-mates, staff and fans because he is a quality player, has a kind heart and loves the club.”

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski added: “Patrick has become a vital member of our playing squad and a valued member of our club.

“When players from overseas join us, it is important that they understand the role that they have in representing Wigan. Patrick has been incredible in that respect. He has bought into the culture of our great town and on the field, he leaves everything out there.

“He is a popular member of the team and we are thrilled that his journey continues with us.”