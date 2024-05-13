Hull FC prop Hermane Ese’ese will be the subject of a Rugby Football League investigation after an allegation of verbal abuse was made against him by a London Broncos player.

Ese’ese was involved in an incident during the Black and Whites‘ defeat to the Broncos on Sunday afternoon in the capital. That was subsequently put on report by referee Chris Kendall during the game.

And after the Match Review Panel assessed the incident in question on Monday morning, they have deemed that an investigation will be launched.

As things stand, there is insufficient evidence to even charge Ese’ese with any offence, let alone suspend the prop. The RFL will now write to London Broncos asking to supply any further evidence they believe would support the initial complaint made on the field.

If the Broncos do provide evidence, the RFL will then go to Hull and Ese’ese and ask for their account of the situation.

That will then roll through to next Monday’s Match Review Panel, given how the incident is considered an on-field matter. They would then decide whether or not to proceed the matter to a tribunal – with the severity of any offence meaning Ese’ese would be subject to a high grading.

Any suspension for Ese’ese would be a huge blow for Hull FC, who are already doing it tough at the wrong end of Super League.

In what has been a disastrous season for the Black and Whites, Ese’ese is arguably one of only a handful of players to emerge with any real credit so far in 2024, with his arrival from the NRL being largely heralded as a success.

However, dependent on what London say and do next, they could be set to lose the prop for a key period – though as mentioned, there is currently insufficient evidence to charge the prop with any offence.

