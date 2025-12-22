Wigan Warriors’ historic trip to France to take on Catalans Dragons in Paris will become a double-header – with the Grand Final of the French Super XIII to be played alongside it.

In a clash to mark Catalans’ 20th anniversary, Wigan will head across the Channel on Saturday June 6 to play the Dragons at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris.

It promises to be a special occasion with tickets already selling quick – but the French public now have an extra reason to attend after confirmation the domestic league’s showpiece game will be played as a curtain-raiser.

The Super XIII has grown in strength in recent years, with a number of English and Australian players moving to the competition. Some of French rugby league’s finest servants in Super League throughout the last two decades now also play in the league, too.

And the two best sides will get the chance to play on the same pitch as Wigan and Catalans next year as the champions of French rugby league are determined at a blockbuster event.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

“A historic showcase, never before in the recent history of rugby league in France has such exposure been afforded to a national competition,” Super XIII confirmed.

“This choice sends a very strong signal for Super XIII, whose level, commitment, and intensity we wish to highlight, but also a very strong signal for all French clubs, which deserve to be seen, recognised and supported, a very strong signal for the fans, who will have the opportunity to support rugby league showcased in a prestigious setting.