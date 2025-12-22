Grading every 2026 Super League alternate kit: Hull FC bottom of class

With Christmas just around the corner, almost every Super League club has now revealed what their alternate or away shirt will look like in 2026.

Some clubs even have two alternate shirts available for their fans to buy for the big day on December 25.

Leigh Leopards, Toulouse Olympique and York are the only three Super League clubs yet to release at least one of their away/alternate kits for 2026, with the two newly-promoted sides yet to reveal any of their kits at all.

But 12 out of 14 clubs is good enough for us – we’ve waited long enough to grade what we’ve seen so far given some clubs have had their away/alternate shirts on sale for weeks!

So here it is, every away/alternate kit in 2026 graded and listed from from worst to best (in our opinion) – with some absolute stunners set to grace the fields of Super League next year, and some absolute horrors too…

Hull FC Neon Alternate – U

Hull FC’s neon alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: Hull FC

If we could swear, we would. What on earth have Hull produced here? The Airlie Birds are going to be running around looking like multi-flavoured Elf bars. Woeful.

Huddersfield Giants – E

Away

Huddersfield Giants’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

The complete opposite of the Hull shirt above, which is in a world of its own, but this is so bland from Huddersfield. At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was actually FC’s home kit, too.

Hull KR Alternate – E

Hull KR’s alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

We don’t hate it as much as we did when it was first released, but every time we see this next season we’ll be convinced Mikey Lewis has just dashed to whatever ground KR are playing at after finishing a shift at EE.

Hull FC Pink Alternate – C

Pink Alternate

Hull FC’s pink alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: Hull FC

It’s not the colour, it’s just bland. We’re getting better though.

Wakefield Trinity Away – C

Wakefield Trinity’s away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Wakefield Trinity

This is smart from Trinity, and the colours go together nicely. But we feel they’ve just wasted a lot of space where there’s such a big block of white below the sponsor. Would it have hurt to connect those faint lines and make them hoops?

Catalans Dragons – C+

Away

Catalans Dragons’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Catalans Dragons

Very smart from Catalans with a nice colour way, and probably the one kit we’ve under graded here. They must be our least favourite student (That was a joke. LoveRugbyLeague does not have favourites). Should this not be their home kit?!

Bradford Bulls Away – B

Bradford Bulls’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Bradford Bulls

A lovely effort here from the Bulls for their first season back in Super League. We’re still not sold on the badge, but it’s the kit we’re grading, and they’re pushing towards the top of the class.

Castleford Tigers Away – B

Castleford Tigers’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Slick from Castleford, and spoiler alert, this isn’t the last time we’ll see them in this list. Everything just fits nice here, they’ve even incorporated the sponsor really well, which is a rarity in rugby league.

Leeds Rhinos Alternate – B

Leeds Rhinos’ alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

A black shirt with bold colours on it and you’re always going to be onto a winner, for us. The bit that puts us off is the print that’s on it, what is that meant to be? Bubbles, a rhinos footprint?

Wigan Warriors Away – B+

Wigan Warriors’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Wigan Warriors

Wigan made their fans wait a long time for this kit, but unlike the home edition, this is a winner for us. The only thing stopping them from getting a higher grade is the big text box around the main sponsor. That reminds us, where is our PlayStation controller?

St Helens Away – A

St Helens’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: St Helens

Not a colour we can recall seeing anytime recently on a rugby league shirt, but we really like this from Saints. They’d probably have been better having the badge on the right rather than centrally, but we’re picking at minor detail there. Class.

Warrington Wolves Away – A+

Warrington Wolves’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Warrington Wolves

Joint-top of the class for Wire with this away kit. An exceptional colour way and the gold being used, including for their badge, makes it an even better shirt for us. AC Milan-esque, so which Wire star is going to be Kaka?

Hull KR ‘Red Robin’ Alternate – A+

Hull KR’s ‘Red Robin’ alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: Hull KR

The treble winners have got everything right with this. A phenomenal design and it means we’re treated to a KR kit that’s primarily red in a year when their home kit is largely white. Sensational from the Robins. Can this not be their home kit? Please?

Castleford Tigers Alternate – A+

Castleford Tigers’ alternate ‘centenary’ kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

You can’t go wrong with black and gold, just ask Sam Sparro. Had it not been for the hoops on there, we’d have been able to pick at the fact it was bland, but it isn’t. Again, great sponsor integration – chef’s kiss.