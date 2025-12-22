Former Salford Red Devils winger Mason Caton-Brown’s consortium have been granted permission to take the club’s playing licence and form a new club in the city in 2026.

Caton-Brown’s team delivered a bid that was ultimately deemed the strongest and most successful ahead of two others. Bids from former CEO Chris Irwin and Tracy Atiga were also in the mix, although the latter dropped out over the weekend.

Instead, it is the bid of Salford RLFC Ltd – Caton-Brown’s consortium – that will be given the right to form a new club and try and restore the fortunes of one of rugby league’s most historic clubs.

Caton-Brown is the lead on the consortium, and he is supported by local businessmen Malcolm Crompton and Paul Hancock, who will be directors of the company. They have just 25 days to put together a playing squad and coaching staff ahead of their Championship opener with Oldham.

The RFL said: “The Rugby Football League can confirm that Salford RLFC Ltd has been granted RFL Membership approval for a new Salford based team and entry into the 2026 Betfred Championship competition.

“The approval follows a thorough assessment process in which the RFL received three high-quality and extremely well-considered proposals, all focused on ensuring the preservation, continuity and future growth of professional Rugby League in the City of Salford.

“The successful submission from Salford RLFC Ltd demonstrated a clear commitment to sustainable governance, financial responsibility and long-term stability, aligned with the RFL’s strategic objectives for the professional game.”

RFL Interim CEO Abi Ekoku said: “The quality of proposals we received reflects the strength of commitment to Rugby League in Salford.

“Our decision, which could not have been made without the clarity and support of Salford City Council and its stadium management team (CosCos), has been taken with the long-term interests of the club, the local community at its heart and the sport of rugby league as a whole.

“We are confident this outcome provides a strong platform for club stability and growth moving forward.”