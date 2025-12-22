Salford’s pursuit of overseas star mired in confusion as Championship club release scolding update

Long-term Salford target Levi Atiga is at the heart of a chaotic transfer saga involving contractual uncertainty among his mum’s involvement in a consortium interested in buying the club: and has been scolded by current employers Workington Town in an explosive statement.

Outside-back Atiga arrived at Workington ahead of the 2025 campaign having plied his trade in the Queensland Cup for Western Clydesdales previously.

He went on to score nine tries in 17 appearances across all competitions for Town, with Jonty Gorley’s side finishing second in League 1 and just one point behind champions North Wales Crusaders.

August saw Atiga pen a one-year deal with the Cumbrian club for 2026, but shortly afterwards, he revealed that he had received a lucrative offer from Salford Red Devils, who were still dealing with HMRC proceedings at the time.

From there on in, with Salford’s financial saga ongoing, the situation has descended into chaos: and now, Workington have had their say in a lengthy 700-plus word statement published on social media.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Levi Atiga situation mired in confusion

Town say that despite Atiga having signed a deal with them for 2026, they agreed to support Atiga’s ambition to play at the top level, on the condition that Salford – then still a Super League club – made a formal approach and agreed on a compensation package.

A verbal agreement was reportedly reached in September with then-Salford officials, including Paul King, and Workington say compensation payments were scheduled for November and early December.

However, no payments were received, forcing the Cumbrian club to contact Atiga and request that he honour his existing contract by returning from New Zealand to link up with their squad for the 2026 season.

Complicating matters, Atiga’s mother, Tracy, is believed to be involved in a consortium attempting to take over Salford as they enter liquidation, and she has also assumed the role of the outside-back’s advisor.

Workington have confirmed that communications regarding Atiga’s playing future now all go through Tracy Atiga, with assurances that clarity would follow after December 17, when control of Salford was expected to be resolved.

As of December 21, when their statement was published, Workington report no official communication has been received, leaving both the player and the club in limbo.

They have also stressed that any club wishing to acquire Atiga must negotiate directly with them as his contract remains legally binding, and if the stand-off continues, visa restrictions could prevent Atiga from playing in the UK.

Workington’s statement in full

Workington will compete in the Championship in 2026 having seen the third tier they had been in merge with the second tier to form a sole bumper division.

Whether Salford will make the start line to form part of that Championship competition remains to be seen, and as things stand, Atiga may not be playing in it either – for anyone.

Town’s statement in full on the saga regarding the overseas ace reads: “We would like to take this opportunity to update our supporters and stakeholders of Workington Town RLFC about the situation relating to Levi Atiga and his signed contract with us for 2026.

“At the moment, Levi is in New Zealand. As previously announced, Levi signed a new one-year contract to remain with us for 2026 on August 6, 2025.

“A while after signing the new contract, Levi approached the club and made us aware that he had been offered a deal with a considerable financial package for 2026 by then-officials of Salford Red Devils.

“We had a verbal agreement with Levi that we would support his desire to play Super League and we are very proud in the role we have played in helping him get his rugby career back on track.

“We informed Levi that we would, albeit reluctantly, support his wish and facilitate a transfer to Salford Red Devils, who at the time were going through their HMRC proceedings.

“We were informed that the situation would be resolved in a positive manner and the owners at the time would retain control.

“However, we advised that the then-owners needed to make an official approach to Workington Town and negotiate a suitable compensation package for Levi.

Derwent Park, the home of Workington Town

“We didn’t hear or receive any official communication so had to make contact with them to try to resolve the situation so we had clarity. We required an agreement so we, a club with our own ambitions and aspirations could plan accordingly for 2026 and beyond.

“On September 18, Ashley Kilpatrick contacted Paul King (who was at that point in an official role at Salford Red Devils) and on September 23 we agreed a compensation package after he had communicated with the then owners.

“This was to be paid to Workington Town RLFC for Levi’s playing services for 2026 in the first working week of November and a 2nd payment on 1st December.

“The first date passed without any communication or compensation paid by the then owners of Salford Red Devils.

“At that point, we contacted Levi by email and advised that we expected him back for the start of January to commence his contract with Workington Town.

“We advised that we felt the most sensible solution would be to return to Workington, play and if any club approached us for his services for 2026 then we would be open to discuss any offers made and support his desire to play top level RL.

“We then received an email from Tracy Atiga who informed us that she was now acting as his advisor and we were to liaise with her from that point.

“We were told that after December 17 (when control of Salford would be determined), we would receive confirmation of Levi’s playing intentions for 2026 and they would understand if we revoked our offer.

“As a club, we operate within the terms and conditions of RFL signed contracts and we have now informed Levi’s advisors of that and that we expect his return.

“If his wishes are to pursue other opportunities then we will await official approaches from the club’s involved and negotiate accordingly for Levi to leave Workington Town RLFC.

“As of today, December 21, we have had no communication from his advisors even though we emailed them to reiterate our position.

“We are doing our upmost to act fairly and proactively because as it stands we have a visa application in process that will take eight-to-ten weeks to finalise meaning the longer this ‘impasse’ continues Levi will not be allowed to fly into the UK to play for Workington Town RLFC, or anyone else for that matter.

“We are also aware of ‘rumours’ of clubs being approached by his advisors and clubs approaching him, and we understand that may well be because the situation and his contractual status is unclear.

“We are providing that clarity and are confirming that Workington Town RLFC currently have the only official signed and registered playing contract for Levi and anyone interested in his services will need to contact club chairman on his club email: graeme.peers@townrlfc.co.uk

“We, of course, wish to resolve this matter urgently.”