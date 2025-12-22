Leigh boss Adrian Lam admits he has a headache over how to fit both David Armstrong and Bailey Hodgson into his side next season: with the pair set to battle it out for the Leopards’ full-back spot.

Hull-born Hodgson joined Leigh in July 2024 following a stint Down Under, but did not make his debut for the Leopards until the start of the 2025 campaign.

That first game came in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup away at Workington Town, a game he marked with a try having started on the wing.

The reason he began on the wing? Armstrong was making his debut at full-back having been snapped up as Leigh’s marquee signing from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2025 campaign.

And it was only through a ruptured ACL suffered by the Australian come May that Hodgson really got his opportunity for consistent game time in the #1 role, an opportunity he grabbed with both hands.

Coincidentally, the pair are no stranger to one another either having played together for Newcastle’s second string in the New South Wales Cup before reuniting in Leyth town.

Leigh facing full-back conundrum as Leopards boss opens up on dilemma with praise for duo

Armstrong is now hot on the comeback trail, and soon enough, head coach Lam will have to make a decision on how to fit both of the stars in his side.

Speaking to a selection of media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at Leigh’s 2026 home kit launch earlier this month, Lam detailed: “David Armstrong, who missed the majority of the year (2025), is looking good.

“He’s put on five or six kilograms, which is what was asked of him in this time. He will be (back) around Round 4, we believe, unless things accelerate from here.

“It’s a good headache to have. Bailey has come back in pre-season, he’s put on four kilograms and he’s looking bigger, faster and stronger than ever.

“I’m really excited to see him. He’s giving me goosebumps, because he looks like (he’s at) the next level already. That’s exciting because he was definitely one to watch last year and (went) under the radar for a long time.

“He’s certainly built up confidence and trust within the group and myself, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

Like any coach, Lam utilises the time he spends with his squad in pre-season to establish who may be a ‘bolter’ and unexpectedly break through in the campaign ahead.

Hodgson was among that group this time last year, and is impressing again ahead of the 2026 Super League season, with Lam adding: “Bailey is the one at the moment that is setting it alight for me.

“My whole background is junior recruitment, development and programming, and when you see a player develop the way he has, you go away and come back, it’s like, ‘Wow, he’s gone again here.’

“He’ll be pretty exciting to watch, I’ve just got to work out how it all fits in the puzzle.

“I am a David Armstrong fan as well, we brought him here with that speed. In that opening round against Wigan last year, he was unbelievable and he was playing with a bad injury at times (in 2025).

“I can imagine how good he’s going to be when he’s not carrying injuries or anything.”