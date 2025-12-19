Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has made no secret of their one target in 2026: to reach Old Trafford for the first time in their history.

Having thrice been relegated from the top-flight in the summer era, the Leopards have become one of the leaders of the Super League pack since their return in 2023.

Finishing in the top six three seasons on the bounce and lifting the Challenge Cup in the first of those, each of their last two campaigns have been ended at the play-off semi-final stage away against rivals Wigan Warriors.

With the start of the 2026 Super League season now less than eight weeks away, the Leopards plan on going one better next year.

Leigh Leopards coach shares clear 2026 ambition as gauntlet thrown down to squad

Papua New Guinean Lam has led his squad to fifth, fourth and third-place finishes on the ladder in the regular season since their return to Super League.

In all three of those campaigns, it’s the teams who have finished in the top two that have battled it out in the Grand Final: and Lam believes that trend is no coincidence.

Outlining his 2026 aims to a selection of media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at the Leopards’ home kit launch earlier this month, he said: “Every year, we’ve taken a step further up the ladder.

It would be nice to get a home semi-final, that would be a step up for us, to get that top two spot and to qualify (for the semi-finals) and for Old Trafford.

“It’s a tough ask, but I think we’re in a position to do that now.

“We’ve worked hard to give ourselves that chance, so there’s no better time than now.”