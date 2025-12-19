Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur insists Maika Sivo is on track to end his 12-month injury hell in time for the opening round of the 2026 Super League season.

Sivo missed the whole of his first season in England after suffering a serious knee injury while featuring for the Rhinos in a pre-season friendly against Wigan Warriors. Scans subsequently showed that the winger needed major surgery that put him on the shelf for the whole of 2025.

But he is nearing a return to full fitness and Arthur admitted he and the rest of his Leeds squad are on course to be fit to feature in the opening game against Leigh Leopards in February.

Arthur said: “Maika is tracking well so everything going to plan, everyone should be available for round one.”

The Leeds head coach admitted that he was devastated to see such a major, high-profile import miss the whole of his first season in England but has warned the rest of Super League that when he is back to full fitness and shaken off any lack of match sharpness, he is going to be ‘like a new player’ for the Rhinos in 2026.

He said: “All the boys were excited from what they’d seen in pre-season and how hard and physical he was to handle in the contact room. He got 40 minutes on Boxing Day and a bit of time against Wigan and was showing some good signs for us but unfortunately got injured.

“We’re just happy for Maika to get back on the field. You move to the other side of the world, get injured and it can become very lonesome. He’s done a really good job to rehab himself and we hope that while Maika might take a few weeks to get into a flow and rhythm, once he gets his match fitness he’s going to be like a new player to our squad.