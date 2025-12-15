Hull KR top Magic Weekend ticket sales as full top five revealed

Super League champions Hull KR are the best in class so far when it comes to ticket sales for the 2026 Magic Weekend.

RL Commercial revealed on Monday morning that a pre-sale ticket record has already been smashed for Magic ahead of its move to Everton next summer. Over 25,000 tickets have already been sold – the biggest number at this stage in the event’s entire history.

That would appear to vindicate the decision to not just keep Magic in the calendar despite resistance from some clubs, but move it to the Hill Dickinson Stadium following the success of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia.

And now, Super League have publicised which five of the 14 Super League clubs are leading the sales as Christmas approaches: and as has been the case for a good while now, the Robins are top of the tree.

Their fans are travelling to games in huge numbers both home and away since their emergence as a major force in Super League. And that trend looks set to continue when Super League descends upon Liverpool next year.

They will face Hull KR in a mouthwatering derby and both clubs are inside the top five as it stands when it comes to ticket sales, with Rovers top and FC in fourth.

Second place is Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors – with their opponents at Magic, St Helens, in third place. That is perhaps no surprise given the proximity of the town to next year’s Magic venue.

The fifth-placed club in terms of ticket sales? Another who has made huge strides with their attendances in recent years, Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam’s side face Warrington Wolves at the event, and they look set to take a bumper crowd along to Liverpool.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

Wigan Warriors set to be handed unique salary cap opportunity after season-ending blow

Magic Weekend 2026 breaks incredible attendance record as Everton set for huge crowd

Top Super League coach tips London to ‘blow away’ Championship as PNG arrivals praised

Hull KR learn Sports Personality of Year fate as shortlist for team award revealed