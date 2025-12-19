Inside Leigh Leopards’ unique off-season ritual helping club grow through community

In sport, the off-season can often drag on: for clubs, players and fans alike. But at Leigh, the period between campaigns has become dynamic and community-focused, all centring around the Leopards’ unique membership experience.

Of course, the main purpose of a membership at any club is to give supporters the right to attend home games.

At Leigh however, it’s become something far more significant – both culturally and financially – with the distribution of membership boxes now among the most talked-about traditions in the club’s annual cycle.

Those who purchase a membership aren’t just greeted with a plastic card or a QR code to access the Leopards’ Den: instead they receive a pack including a plethora of exclusive benefits: which has become the focal point for the promise of a new campaign.

“It’s massive,” says head coach Adrian Lam. “Not only is the loyalty great, but the financial side of it helps the club to do what we need to do to help take that step up.”

Unlike many clubs, players and staff alike are enlisted to help pack and distribute them, adding a personal touch.

“We love our fans more than anything, and we know how hard they’ve worked for these moments,” Lam explains.

“It’s nice to see them buying memberships, I’m hearing it’s eight-thousand plus (for 2026), with probably still more to come.”

Preparation: Beyond the Assembly Line

In the run-up to December, when memberships are usually made available for collection, Leigh’s staff work round the clock to ensure everything is ready.

Social media posts offer supporters a behind-the-scenes look at the boxes being hand-crafted, building anticipation weeks in advance before they’re available for fans to get their hands on.

Players take time out from their training schedules to get involved, and this year members have even been able to select which Leopards star packs their box.

“The players have been in packing the members’ boxes, spending hours and hours in there to help prepare for the perfect Christmas present,” Lam confirms. “We’re excited to watch them open their boxes, and we enjoy that part of it too.”

Personalisation options, from named shirts to full kit upgrades, add further complexity to the process, but also enhance its value.

Parents and guardians, in particular, have embraced the chance to turn the membership box into a Christmas Day surprise delivered by Santa himself.

Each added layer demands meticulous planning, but standards are driven by reliability and fan satisfaction, with all members guaranteed to receive their packages in time for December 25.

Collections and 2026 excitement

As you’d expect, delivery of a membership box via courier is available, but the vast majority of those buying them from the Leopards opt to collect theirs in person.

With Heritage Numbers in the Gold membership section alone now above #9700, anticipation builds rapidly once the club announces collections are ready: often leading to queues of a bygone era.

The supporters are rewarded for their loyalty by meeting their favourite players, and sometimes even Lam himself, with staff from sponsors Jet2 also enlisted this year to help ensure everything runs smoothly.

“We won’t let them down,” Lam adds. “Get to the games and support us, and we’ll do our bit on the field.”

Beyond merchandise, the Papua New Guinean boss who has delivered so much already to little old Leigh believes the entire membership process reflects rugby league’s values.

“Rugby league is a blue-collar sport and we need as much help as we can get in every aspect. I want to thank everyone that’s contributed,” he says.

“There are so many people with big hearts helping this club grow, and with Christmas nearing, it’s so nice to see that we are a family club and how much we care about each other.”

Ultimately, Leigh’s off-season membership process does far more than solely distribute club merchandise, as it might appear on the eye.

It has become a ritual embedded in the club’s calendar and something supporters look forward to the moment one season ends and preparation begins for the next.

They have been able to do just that since the Leopards’ return to Super League in 2023.

“That same vibe is through our team, and you’ll see that during the season,” Lam promises. “Being involved with the fans at this time of year shows the type of environment we’re creating around this club. It’s a happy little FamiLeigh!”

From personalised boxes to player involvement and sponsor support, a shared experience continues to bind the Leopards and their supporters together.

An administrative task has been turned into a genuine moment of connection, with rugby league the ultimate winner.