Veteran former Super League star seals community coaching role for 2026

Former Super League ace Nathan Mason has joined the coaching team of community club Waterhead Warriors ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Front-rower Mason has spent the last two-and-a-half years donning the shirt of Bradford in the Championship, racking up 16 appearances across all competitions for the Bulls.

Having been released following confirmation of their return to Super League, the 32-year-old’s future in terms of playing remains unconfirmed.

But his latest steps in the world of coaching have been rubber-stamped as he links up with Waterhead, the community club he represented as a junior.

Born in Oldham, Mason is a product of Huddersfield Giants’ youth system, with his first-team bow in their colours coming against Bradford back in September 2013.

The Giants are among four clubs that the prop – who turned 32 in September – has represented in Super League, featuring in that list alongside London Broncos, Leigh and Wakefield Trinity.

His list of clubs also includes stints with hometown club Oldham, Batley Bulldogs, Sheffield Eagles and Halifax Panthers as well as Bradford, who – as mentioned above – he has recently departed.

With over 150 senior appearances to his name in the game, Mason’s arrival into Waterhead’s coaching team was announced earlier this month.

The Warriors wrote on Instagram (@waterhead_warriors): “More great news, former Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls and Waterhead junior Nathan Mason has joined our first-team coaching staff for the 2026 season.”

Waterhead’s Challenge Cup First Round tie away at Siddal – who are headed up by Leeds Rhinos star and reigning Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Jake Connor – will be shown live on The Sportsman’s YouTube channel next month.

That cup clash takes place on Sunday, January 11 (1.30pm KO), and there is a Second Round tie at home against Championship outfit Rochdale Hornets at stake.