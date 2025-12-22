London Broncos have released their squad numbers for the 2026 Championship season – and in doing so, look to have assembled one of the strongest sides the second tier has ever seen.

The Broncos have invested hugely in fresh talent since being taken over by Grant Wechsel and Darren Lockyer, with some huge names coming into the capital club – headlined by Kangaroos star Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

He takes number eight in the squad assembled by Jason Demetriou with fellow NRL recruit Siliva Havili wearing the number 13 shirt after his switch to England from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It is almost an entirely new-look squad from the one which survived in the Championship last year under the leadership of Mike Eccles, who has remained with the club as their head of rugby.

Papua New Guinea star Morea Morea takes the number one shirt, with a new half-back pairing of Connor O’Beirne and Dean Hawkins. Former Salford man Sam Davis returns and takes the number nine jersey.

There is an all-PNG centre partnership in the starting 13 with Rob Mathias and Alex Max wearing three and four respectively. New recruits Elliott Wallis and Liam Tindall are the starting wingers, after being handed numbers two and five.

In all, London’s squad is 29 players strong, leading many to question whether there has ever been a better Championship side. They are overwhelming favourites to win the second tier, though that would not guarantee promotion to Super League.

However, the Broncos are believed to be in pole position for a place in the competition in 2027 through IMG’s gradings criteria.

London squad numbers: 1 Morea Morea, 2 Elliott Wallis, 3 Rob Mathias, 4 Alex Max, 5 Liam Tindall, 6 Connor O’Beirne, 7 Dean Hawkins, 8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Emarly Bitungane, 11 Luke Smith, 12 Jack Croft, 13 Siliva Havili, 14 Fin Glare, 15 Sadiq Adebiyi, 16 Epel Kapinias, 17 Marcus Stock, 18 Jimmy Meadows, 19 Ben Hursey-Hord, 20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield, 21 Will Lovell, 22 Alex Walker, 23 Gairo Voro, 24 Lewis Bienne, 25 Jeremiah Simbiken, 26 Neil Tchamambe, 27 Ted Davidson, 28 Bobby Hartley, 29 Jake Ramsden.