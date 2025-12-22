Mason Caton-Brown has spoken for the first time since his consortium were granted membership of the RFL and permission to form a new Salford rugby league club: with Derek Beaumont’s role in the bid also revealed.

Caton-Brown’s team, labelled The Phoenix Bid, were the successful candidates chosen by the governing body to receive the playing licence relinquished by Salford Red Devils following their liquidation earlier this month.

They now have just 25 days to put together a playing squad from scratch and appoint a coaching team, though Caton-Brown has already insisted verbal agreements are in place with a number of potential targets that they will now be able to formalise and make official.

And, speaking for the first time since his bid was declared the winner, Caton-Brown insists the hard work starts now with a plea for volunteers to help get the new club up and running.

He said: “This is for the fans. They are the heartbeat of this club. Today’s announcement is the result of countless hours of hard work, honesty, and unity. We’re incredibly proud to bring rugby league back home to Salford. But now the hard work really begins.”

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

“The next month will be crucial,” Caton-Brown added. “We’re asking supporters to stand together with us, to get behind the rebuild, to volunteer, to spread the word, and to help us make sure Salford rises again stronger than ever.”

“None of this would have been possible without the generosity and passion of the Salford family. Your belief kept us all going in such an intense period. Together, we’ve ensured the future of rugby league in this city.”

In a statement issued following the bid’s success, the consortium also put their thanks for Beaumont on record. Leigh’s owner had been assisting their bid and ensuring they stood the best chance of being chosen by the RFL.

They said: “We would finally like to extend our thanks to Derek Beaumont, owner of Leigh Leopards, for his guidance and experience along the journey and helping get this bid right for everyone.”

Salford’s first game is due to be next month – in just over three weeks – at home to Oldham on the opening night of the Championship season.