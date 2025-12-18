Wigan Warriors have added to their squad for the 2026 season after signing Barrow Raiders forward Finn McMillan on a two-year deal.

McMillan caught Wigan’s eye after some outstanding performances in the Championship for the Cumbrian side, having come through the developmental system in the region and playing for Furness Raiders before ultimately joining Barrow.

He was an instrumental figure for Paul Crarey’s side last year and that has led to the former Super League champions offering the prop a deal. He has signed for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with Wigan holding an option for a third year on his contract for 2028 should they wish to take it up.

Wigan coach Matt Peet admitted he believes McMillan has the potential to go a long way and play in Super League for Wigan – but in the short-term, he will continue to ply his trade in the Championship with Barrow alongside his training commitments full-time with the Warriors.

Peet said: ”Finn caught our eye with performances for Barrow last year and we fully believe that he has the potential to develop into a first team player.

“He will continue to play for Barrow alongside training full-time with Wigan. Barrow, in particular Paul Crarey should be congratulated for the work they’ve done with him. He joins a group of strong and determined group of young forwards at our Club whom we expect to dominate for many years to come.”

Commenting on joining the Warriors, Finn McMillan said: “It’s a dream come true to be signing for Wigan, I’ve supported them since I was a kid and to have the opportunity to play for them is unreal.

“I want to thank my family for helping me out along the way, especially my dad who coached me growing up. I’d also like to thank Barrow for developing me and understanding it’s a big opportunity for me and allowing me to pursue it.”