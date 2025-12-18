Hull FC cult hero lands new international role with World Cup responsibility

Former NRL star and Hull FC cult hero Sika Manu has been elected to the board of Tonga’s governing body as their new National Team Representative Director.

Manu, who won an NRL Grand Final with Melbourne Storm in 2012 and then back-to-back Challenge Cups with FC in 2016 and 2017, made 13 international appearances for Tonga during his playing career.

Having reached double figures in caps for New Zealand, his country of birth, prior, the forward – whose club career also saw him don a shirt in the NRL for Penrith Panthers – captained Tonga at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Now 38, Manu was elected into his new role ahead of Tonga Rugby XIII’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) having been chosen by the Mate Ma’a’s current squad.

He becomes one of two new directors to join the board during a period of continued domestic growth for rugby league in the Pacific nation.

Hull FC cult hero Sika Manu lands new international role with World Cup responsibility

Having amassed 104 appearances across all competitions during his time in Super League with Hull, Manu’s playing career saw him rack up close to 300 first-grade games overall.

His new role marks a natural progression from on-field leadership to shaping the future direction of the game off the field in Tonga.

Manu will work under newly-appointed chairman Lord Fakafanua, who was this week elected as the country’s Prime Minister.

Elsewhere, Lord Ma’afu – who was elected by the four member clubs to the board – was elected as a Nobles’ Representative to Parliament in November 2025.

The Tonga Rugby XIII board has been expanded as it looks to strengthen governance structures and support a rapidly growing domestic competition.

Tonga’s Government has provided 310,000 Tongan Pa’anga (~£96,400) to Tonga Rugby XIII to fund grassroots programmes and pathways initiatives.

As part of his new role, Manu – who will turn 39 next month – will have input into Tonga’s preparations for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup from boardroom level.

Mate Ma’a’s men have group fixtures against England in Perth on October 17, Lebanon in Sydney on October 24 and Samoa on November 1.

Tonga’s women however have not qualified for next year’s showpiece having lost their qualifying semi-final against Samoa back in October 2024.