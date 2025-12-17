With Christmas just around the corner, almost every Super League club has now revealed what their home shirt will look like in 2026.

The two exceptions so far are two of the newly-promoted teams, York Knights and Toulouse: though the latter has confirmed a new kit manufacturer, albeit with nothing official in terms of an actual shirt.

But 12 is good enough for us – we’ve waited long enough to bring you a ranking of everything we’ve seen so far given some clubs’ home shirts have been on sale for weeks!

So here it is, every home kit in 2026 ranked from worst to best – with some absolute stunners set to grace the fields of Super League next year..

12. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Last place this year – and we know it’ll be controversial – goes to Leeds Rhinos. Kits have to be radical and different every year to keep supporters heading into the shops and buying them, we understand that.

But for us, and in our opinion, Leeds’ home shirt this year just doesn’t hit the mark, and doesn’t really feel like a Rhinos jersey.

11. Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors’ home kit for 2026. Image: Wigan Warriors.

Tonight we’re going to party like it’s 2020. You would forgive any Wigan support for having hot flushes having seen their long-awaited home kit release given how it’s reminiscent of the kit they wore when they lost the Covid-19 Grand Final to St Helens.

The sponsor logo doesn’t really fit in, either. One that Warriors fans will likely give a bit of a pass on.

10. Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

It’s.. fine. And that’s okay. But it doesn’t rank highly for that reason. Castleford fans may well like the simplicity of it but we’re giving it a bit of a lower grade. There is one positive: the return to the collared shirt.

9. Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Leigh Leopards

Another one that’s a matter of opinion! But for our personal preference, Leigh’s 2026 kit is just a little TOO wild.

8. Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Warrington Wolves

The bold and bright primrose and blue stripes are certainly eye-catching, and they’re decent enough to make a pretty nice home kit. The big negative for us here is the sponsor, which just doesn’t look right in comparison to the rest of the shirt. But it’s a solid effort from the Wire.

7. Hull KR

Hull KR’s home kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

It’s fine. A straight up and down Hull KR home shirt – not appalling, but not stunning. So it sits neatly in and around the middle of the pack!

6. Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

We think the Giants have really nailed it this year, with a very different look that could have backfired, but has really hit the mark.

However, their away kit may rank slightly lower when we come around to doing those!

5. Hull FC

Hull FC’s home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Hull FC

Any shirt that commemorates a successful season is bound to be a winner, and Hull FC’s home kit which celebrates their historic Challenge Cup triumph a decade earlier is a winner in our books.

4. Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity’s home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield have nailed it again going into 2026 with their home kit, which is fresh, sleek and a shirt that’s likely going to be snapped up by Trinity supporters.

3. Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Catalans Dragons

We’re constantly big fans of whatever kits Catalans manage to produce – and they’ve done it again going into 2026 with a stunning home shirt that’s reminiscent of their inaugural kit.

The blood and gold chevrons feature prominently and the blue shoulders give it a fresh feel from recent years too. Magnifique.

2. Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Bradford Bulls

Our top two encompass serious retro vibes. Bradford’s shirt they will wear on their return to Super League going into 2026 is an absolute beauty – and one which Bulls fans are seemingly purchasing in huge numbers.

It’s a throwback to their title-winning campaign of 2001, a staggering 25 years ago! But it’s seriously easy on the eye, and it’s only beaten by one shirt..

1. St Helens

St Helens’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: St Helens

Continuing the retro theme, our winner this year is St Helens – and by some distance. They’ve absolutely nailed the 1996 vibe to celebrate their maiden Super League title with a stunning shirt.

The main sponsor on the Saints’ shirt is often a drawback in terms of aesthetics but even here, it blends in pretty well. Throw in the retro, old-school badge too? It’s hard to find a better shirt, home or away, than this one going into 2026.