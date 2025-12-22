The son of one of rugby league’s greatest ever players, Andrew Johns, has agreed a deal to join NRL side Sydney Roosters in 2026.

Johns enjoyed a stellar career at the very top of the sport and is still regarded as an all-time great: so much so, he was named as only the eighth Immortal of the game in 2012. He is one of just four living Immortals.

Johns spent his entire NRL career with Newcastle Knights and had an infamous short stint with Warrington Wolves in Super League in the latter stages of his career, but his son is now set to begin his career in Sydney instead.

Louis Johns, also a half-back like his father, will head to the Roosters after they secured the teenager’s signature to lock him into their developmental systems.

Johns will star for the Roosters’ under-17s side in the Harold Matthews Cup in 2026 according to Zero Tackle – and has been described by the outlet as ‘one to watch’.

Johns Jr plays his junior rugby in Sydney’s eastern suburbs for Paddington Colts, making a switch the Roosters perhaps unsurprising. However, it will be a bizarre move for Knights fans to consider given how Louis’ father is arguably their finest ever servant, yet his son will be playing for a rival club.

The 51-year-old will be watching on with pride as his son looks to follow in his illustrious footsteps. As well as becoming an icon in the NRL, Johns also made 26 appearances for Australia throughout his playing days, scoring 12 tries and leading them to multiple major honours.

He also featured 23 tries for New South Wales at State of Origin level.

