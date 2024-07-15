Super League Team of the Week: Eight clubs represented including Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers

Round 17 of Super League is now in the rear view mirror, but it was certainly an entertaining round with plenty of action.

We were treated to some brilliant rugby league across the weekend’s games, with eight teams being represented in this Team of the Week.

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

Matt Dufty celebrates a try for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Warrington Wolves fullback Matt Dufty gets our Team of the Week underway. The Warrington fullback produced yet another brilliant attacking display in the Wolves 30-18 victory over Leeds Rhinos, grabbing two tries and created the opportunity for Rodrick Tai’s score too. He also racked up an impressive 199 meters from his 23 carries.

2. Elliot Wallis (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis showed his true finisher instincts in their 20-16 defeat to Leigh Leopards this weekend. He grabbed himself two nice tries either side of the game, and also made 81 meters from his 11 carries.

3. Zak Hardaker (Leigh Leopards)

Hull FC-bound Zak Hardaker proved his focus is still firmly on the Leopards this week with an impressive performance. The centre grabbed himself a try and a conversion in Leigh’s 20-16 win over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, and also made an impressive 122 meters with ball-in-hand.

4. Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans 20-0 win over Salford Red Devils could be the spark that relights their season, and Arthur Romano was at the heart of it. His two tries in the first-half helped capitalise on their early dominance, and he also chipped in with 16 carries.

5. Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers)

Innes Senior for Castleford Tigers

Innes Senior has been a brilliant signing for Castleford this year, and he was once again on top-form in their win over London. The former Huddersfield Giant grabbed himself a brace, and also racked up 95 meters from just 10 carries.

6. Jacob Miller (Castleford Tigers)

Castleford Tigers half-back Jacob Miller struggled in his first year at the Jungle, but he is quickly finding his groove again. He notched an impressive four assists in their 34-20 win over London on Friday night, and utilised a clever kicking game to keep London on the back-foot.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

The Hull derby really brings the best out of Mikey Lewis, doesn’t it. He was yet again superb in the Robins 24-10 win over Hull FC yesterday. Lewis chalked up 143 meters from his 16 carries, and also crossed the whitewash. He also slotted all four conversions from the tee.

8. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Ethan Havard ran his blood to water in Wigan’s 16-12 win over St Helens on Friday night. The 23-year-old made plenty of work for himself in defence, as he registered a staggering 50 tackles. He also got stuck into the attacking side too, notching 94 meters from 21 carries.

9. Matt Parcell (Hull KR)

A welcome return to the starting team for experienced hooker Matt Parcell in the Robins win over Hull FC. His distribution from the ruck was as solid as always, but he really put himself about in defence with 42 tackles to his name. He also chipped in with some decent carries, chewing up 78 meters from just eight carries.

10. George Delaney (St Helens)

George Delaney for St Helens

Another strong showing from the young St Helens prop. Like fellow front-rower Ethan Havard, Delaney just threw himself into the physicality battle. He racked up an eye-watering 52 tackles against Wigan on Friday night and also got involved in the hard yards with 14 carries.

11. Elie El-Zakhem (Castleford Tigers)

Lebanese international Elie El-Zakhem has proved to be a shrewd signing this season. His performance against London epitomised his workhorse nature, as he got heavily involved on both sides of the ball. El-Zakhem made 107 meters off just 14 carries in attack, but he also contributed to the defensive efforts with 21 tackles.

12. Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards)

Kai O’Donnell has been Leigh’s chief strike option since their promotion in 2023, and he was at his best again on Saturday. He chewed up a whopping 143 meters from just 17 carries in their 20-16 win over Huddersfield Giants, and also contributed a try in the process.

13. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors

Luke Thompson has been deployed all over the shop this season, and he features in our team at 13. Despite being named as a hooker (yes, a hooker) in the starting team, Thompson just did his usual role through the middle. He chipped in with a very impressive 29 tackles, and also took his fair share of the load in attack with 15 carries.

