Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill and his St Helens counterpart Moses Mbye are set to miss Friday’s derby after picking up one-match suspensions.

Three Super League players have been banned following the latest round of fixtures – with O’Neill and Mbye among them. Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison has also been handed a suspension.

O’Neill has been charged with a Grade B Dangerous Throw, and has received an automatic one-match suspension that means he will miss Friday night’s fixture against the Saints.

Meanwhile, the Saints will also be without one of their key hooking options after Mbye was banned after being charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact.

Harrison is the other player to pick up a ban, with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge following the Wire’s victory against Huddersfield on Friday night.

All three players have the right to appeal their respective suspensions, with a decision required to be made by 12pm on Tuesday.

The loss of both O’Neill and Mbye represents a major blow for both clubs going into the derby. Kruise Leeming would likely step up from the bench and start Friday night’s game in the absence of O’Neill.

St Helens will be hopeful Daryl Clark is available after he missed Friday’s defeat to Castleford Tigers – if not, they would be faced with somewhat of a crisis at hooker.

Wigan props Mike Cooper and Luke Thompson, Leigh’s Robbie Mulhern and John Asiata and Yusuf Aydin from Hull were also charged – but they only received £250 fines. The full list of players charged is below.

Mike Cooper – Wigan Warriors

Grade B Head Contact

£250 Fine

Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

Grade B Dangerous Contact

£250 Fine

Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

Grade B Dangerous Contact

£250 Fine

Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors

Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift

1 Match Penalty Notice

John Asiata – Leigh Leopards

Grade B Head Contact

£250 Fine

James Harrison – Warrington Wolves

Grade B Dangerous Contact

1 Match Penalty Notice

Yusuf Aydin – Hull FC

Grade B Dangerous Contact

£250 Fine

Moses Mbye – St Helens

Grade B Dangerous Contact

1 Match Penalty Notice

