Abbas Miski update as Wigan Warriors coach provides early squad news ahead of Leigh Leopards showdown

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has confirmed winger Abbas Miski will return for Saturday’s Super League semi-final showdown against Leigh Leopards.

Lebanon international Miski wasn’t risked in Wigan’s last game against Salford a fortnight ago, with the Warriors running out 64-0 winners against a well-rotated Red Devils side.

Speaking after his post-match press conference two weeks ago, Peet said that Miski wasn’t risked due to a minor ‘crunchy’ knee issue that has been niggling him throughout the campaign.

But there’s good news on that front now, with Miski set to return to the Wigan 17 that will welcome neighbours Leigh to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

“He’ll play,” said Peet, who admitted that there wouldn’t be much change to his 21-man squad that he will name on Thursday.

“I think we’re in a good place. We got some good training done last week, managed to rest up over the weekend, enjoy the other games, and attack another week’s training.

“We can’t complain, it’s a privilege to be in the semi-final and it’s one we’re looking forward to against a great team in Leigh so I think we’re in a good spot.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Major World Club Challenge update with event in doubt and dependent on Super League and NRL winners

Matt Peet reflects on Bath mini-training camp as Wigan Warriors gear up for semi-finals

The Warriors didn’t play last week after finishing the regular campaign with the League Leaders’ Shield, guaranteeing a home-semi final in the process.

Peet and his side went down to Bath during their ‘week off’ for a mini training camp, in which he believes they benefitted from.

“We had three training days, two of those were on the field, one of those was in the contact room,” Peet said when detailing what they got up to during the camp.

“It’s impossible to recreate a game but, in terms of running distances and speed, we went beyond that. But there is always an element of control, you don’t want that risk of injury, so I think any coach will tell you, you want to get as close to a game without any risk which is the challenge.

“I was driving home from Bath on Friday evening and I was happy with what we got done on the field. We managed to look at a few areas of our game that we think we need to tighten up and the connection between the group.

“It’s always good to get away, focus on work but also enjoy a bit of a craic together. The lads got together at a spa in Bath after training hard and the club put on a nice meal for them as well, so it wasn’t quite the darkest days of pre-season but we got some work done and I wouldn’t change anything from it.”

READ NEXT: 2024 Super League Coach of the Year shortlist revealed, including Wigan Warriors boss