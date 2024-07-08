Widnes Vikings, Swinton Lions issue statement as RFL open investigation into Nick Gregson post

The Rugby Football League have launched an investigation into Swinton Lions after a social media post from Widnes Vikings player Nick Gregson on Sunday evening – with both clubs issuing statements on the matter.

Gregson took to X after the Lions defeated Widnes on Sunday, revealing his season is potentially over after suffering a shoulder injury during the match.

However, he also alleged that a photo of himself with a noose around his neck was placed in the Swinton dressing room before the game on Sunday, with the words “bully him” accompanying the image.

Gregson himself is a former Swinton player, and was part of the squad that survived in the Championship last season before switching to Widnes along with former Lions boss Allan Coleman.

“Well done to Swinton, they were the better team in the end today but I just needed to post a message on here after some thing I’ve been sent and told regarding the Swinton coach Alan Kilshaw,” he wrote.

Sorry had to delete last post. Just a post regarding swinton coach Alan Kilshaw 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/IBOYsoA04E — Nick Gregson (@nickgregson13) July 7, 2024

“I gave blood, sweat and tears for years for Swinton and was a big part of keeping them in the Championship last season and this is what’s in the dressing room from the coach Alan Kilshaw along with targetting my injured shoulder which he kept shouting in the game I’ve been told.

“I am probably done for the 2024 season now after it (the injury) coming out again today and maybe even my time at Widnes, who knows.

“But I go out to provide for my family and enjoy myself with my mates, to see a picture of me with a noose around my neck and have the coach of a club I have given a lot to openly wnat to injure me and probably other players also is outrageous.

READ NEXT: 13 touching images & videos as rugby league icon Rob Burrow’s funeral takes place

“We play probably the toughest game of all for not much money and have to have a full-time job on top of that. I am absolutely devastated we lost today and also that I probably can’t play again this year but there is more to life than rugby league and that’s just not something I want any part of if that’s deemed acceptable.”

Gregson’s post gained huge traction on social media, with a number of current and former high-profile players replying: including the likes of Hull KR centre Oliver Gildart. Widnes almost immediately responded with a statement confirming they had made a formal complaint to the RFL.

They said: “Widnes Vikings can confirm that following information on social media tonight regarding Nick Gregson, we have made a formal complaint to the RFL, who have acknowledged it and are launching a full investigation.

“The club is 100% behind Nick and is offering him whatever support he needs. In view of the now ongoing investigation, the club will be making no further comment.”

But Swinton responded with their own statement, denying the ‘accuracy of the allegations’ made by Gregson.

They said: “Swinton Lions RLFC is aware of serious allegations made by Widnes player Nick Gregson. We refute the accuracy of these allegations and we are in contact with the RFL and our solicitors. No further comment will be made at this time.”

READ NEXT: Power Rankings: Wigan Warriors return to summit, Salford Red Devils on the rise, Hull KR fall