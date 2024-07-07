13 touching images & videos as rugby league icon Rob Burrow’s funeral takes place
It was never in doubt, and thousands filled the streets of Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to rugby league icon Rob Burrow, with his funeral taking place at Pontefract Crematorium.
The service itself – in Burrow’s hometown – was private for family members and invited friends, with plenty of the legendary half-back’s former Leeds Rhinos team-mates present including Stevie Ward, Matt Diskin & Kevin Sinfield.
But members of the public were invited to line the streets along the route of Burrow’s funeral cortege, and did just that.
Burrow’s funeral has taken place on July 7 (7/7) – the day each year that Leeds annually celebrate ‘Rob Burrow Day’, owing to the iconic number 7 shirt donned by the playmaker during his illustrious rugby league career.
Below, we take a look at x touching images as mourners gave a genuine icon of the game, and a legend in every sense of the word, a fitting send off.
Rest easy, Rob 🖤
Rugby league & MND – the two worlds that legend Burrow left an unquantifiable mark on
Supporters had signs, flags & Burrow shirts aplenty on show
Players from Burrow’s junior club Featherstone Lions were among those paying their respects
Plenty of clubs were represented on the streets as the rugby league world bid farewell to one of its greats
Featherstone Rovers representatives paid their own respects ahead of their game against Whitehaven
Mourners await the funeral cortege
Burrow’s funeral cortege passes through Featherstone
Supporters filled the cortege’s route to Pontefract Crematorium
When plans for Rob Burrow’s funeral were announced, members of the public were invited to line the route of his final journey.
That call for participation has certainly been met.
See more here: https://t.co/iySsaCQ0Y7 pic.twitter.com/5hQIVp0Xdd
— BBC Leeds (@BBCLeeds) July 7, 2024