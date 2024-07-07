13 touching images & videos as rugby league icon Rob Burrow’s funeral takes place

It was never in doubt, and thousands filled the streets of Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to rugby league icon Rob Burrow, with his funeral taking place at Pontefract Crematorium.

The service itself – in Burrow’s hometown – was private for family members and invited friends, with plenty of the legendary half-back’s former Leeds Rhinos team-mates present including Stevie Ward, Matt Diskin & Kevin Sinfield.

But members of the public were invited to line the streets along the route of Burrow’s funeral cortege, and did just that.

Burrow’s funeral has taken place on July 7 (7/7) – the day each year that Leeds annually celebrate ‘Rob Burrow Day’, owing to the iconic number 7 shirt donned by the playmaker during his illustrious rugby league career.

Rest easy, Rob 🖤

Rugby league & MND – the two worlds that legend Burrow left an unquantifiable mark on

Supporters had signs, flags & Burrow shirts aplenty on show

A van dons a flag which reads ‘Rob Burrow over and out’, parked up in position along the route of Rob Burrow’s funeral cortege

Players from Burrow’s junior club Featherstone Lions were among those paying their respects

Players from Featherstone Lions, one of Rob Burrow’s junior clubs, line the streets to pay respects to the late rugby league icon as his funeral cortege passes through the town

Plenty of clubs were represented on the streets as the rugby league world bid farewell to one of its greats

Supporters of Workington Town, Featherstone Rovers, Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity & Castleford Tigers are pictured paying their respects together during Rob Burrow’s funeral – Photo Credit: Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers representatives paid their own respects ahead of their game against Whitehaven

Featherstone Rovers players and staff lined the streets to pay their respects to Rob Burrow ahead of their game against Whitehaven – Photo Credit: Featherstone Rovers

Mourners await the funeral cortege

Burrow’s funeral cortege passes through Featherstone

Supporters filled the cortege’s route to Pontefract Crematorium

When plans for Rob Burrow’s funeral were announced, members of the public were invited to line the route of his final journey. That call for participation has certainly been met. See more here: https://t.co/iySsaCQ0Y7 pic.twitter.com/5hQIVp0Xdd — BBC Leeds (@BBCLeeds) July 7, 2024

Some paid their respects outside the crematorium

Supporters pay their respects outside Pontefract Crematorium ahead of Rob Burrow’s funeral

Burrow’s long-term friend Kevin Sinfield arrives at Pontefract Crematorium

Kevin Sinfield (right) & wife Jayne (left) arrive at Pontefract Crematorium for the funeral of long-term friend Rob Burrow

Jamie Jones-Buchanan arrives

Jamie Jones-Buchanan (left) & wife Emma (right) arrive at Pontefract Crematorium for the funeral of long-term friend Rob Burrow

The family & friends of Burrow welcome the cortege ahead of the service

Rob Burrow’s funeral cortege arrives at Pontefract Crematorium

There was and only ever will be one Rob Burrow 🖤