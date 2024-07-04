Featherstone Rovers have confirmed that they will dedicate an upcoming Championship fixture to the memory of Rob Burrow – as well as confirming plans to honour Burrow this weekend.

Burrow’s funeral takes place this Sunday, and Rovers will use the moments in advance of kick-off in their fixture against Whitehaven on the same day to hold a 77-second applause for the Leeds Rhinos legend.

Furthermore, Rovers have confirmed that their fixture against Doncaster at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday July 20 will be a celebration of Burrow’s life.

Among the extensive tributes planned are a one-off shirt Featherstone’s players will wear for the fixture, which is a limited edition Motor Neurone Disease shirt that can now be ordered.

Featuring Burrow’s signature, 777 shirts have been made, and each will have a unique number denoting the order in question.