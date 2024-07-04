Featherstone Rovers dedicate game to Rob Burrow including special charity shirt
Featherstone Rovers have confirmed that they will dedicate an upcoming Championship fixture to the memory of Rob Burrow – as well as confirming plans to honour Burrow this weekend.
Burrow’s funeral takes place this Sunday, and Rovers will use the moments in advance of kick-off in their fixture against Whitehaven on the same day to hold a 77-second applause for the Leeds Rhinos legend.
Furthermore, Rovers have confirmed that their fixture against Doncaster at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday July 20 will be a celebration of Burrow’s life.
Among the extensive tributes planned are a one-off shirt Featherstone’s players will wear for the fixture, which is a limited edition Motor Neurone Disease shirt that can now be ordered.
Featuring Burrow’s signature, 777 shirts have been made, and each will have a unique number denoting the order in question.
Burrow’s funeral will be held this weekend, with thousands of members of the public expected to line the streets to pay tribute to the former Super League great, who passed away last month.
His fight against MND captivated the nation and helped raise millions of pounds in fundraising to support people living with the condition, for which there is currently no cure.
Burrow’s close friend, Kevin Sinfield, is among those expected to be in attendance at the funeral – with Sinfield flying back from England’s rugby union tour of New Zealand specifically. He will be in the country for around 48 hours before returning to New Zealand to fulfil his commitments.
