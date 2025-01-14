Where are they now? Brian McDermott’s first 7 Leeds Rhinos signings

It is almost difficult to believe that we are about to enter an eighth Super League season since Leeds Rhinos were last crowned champions, given the rate at which they once won the Grand Final.

The Rhinos are yet to taste victory at Old Trafford since the 2017 win over Castleford: the eighth and final major honour of Brian McDermott’s trophy-laden reign at AMT Headingley.

McDermott assumed control at Leeds at the beginning of the 2011 season, and he inherited a wonderful squad which went on to achieve some extraordinary things: not least the 2015 treble.

But what about McDermott’s record in the transfer market? How did he fare in terms of new recruits? Here are the first seven players he brought to the Rhinos – and what happened next. It’s safe to say it’s a mixed bag!

Richard Moore

The prop began his career in the Leeds Rhinos academy before spells at the likes of Bradford, Wakefield and Crusaders, the latter of whom he joined the Rhinos from at the end of the 2011 season.

McDermott said at the time: “Richard is a player with huge potential even though he is 30. He is very dynamic and has the game to break down defences. I am sure he will benefit from being in our environment and fills a gap left in our squad following the departure of Luke Burgess earlier this season.”

Moore played 32 times for Leeds in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, before being released from the final year of his three-year deal to return to Wakefield Trinity for 2014.

Luke Briscoe

Briscoe was another of McDermott’s early signings at AMT Headingley. He spent his youth career with Hull FC before being lured to West Yorkshire in September 2011, towards the end of McDermott’s first season in charge.

He made 10 appearances for the Rhinos in that first spell before joining Featherstone Rovers. However, he returned to Leeds, initially on loan, in 2018 before signing a permanent deal in 2019.

Briscoe currently plays in the Championship for Doncaster.

Darrell Griffin

The forward signed for Leeds in October 2011 after agreeing a three-year deal to join the Rhinos from West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants.

Ultimately, he would only spend one season with the club – but it was a memorable one. He played over 30 times, featuring in a Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium before playing in the 2012 Grand Final win against Warrington Wolves.

He left at the end of 2012 to join Salford Red Devils.

Shaun Lunt (loan)

The Cumbrian hooker signed for Leeds on a surprise loan deal midway through the 2012 season. He may have only been at the Rhinos for a few months, but he played in two major finals.

Like Griffin, Lunt featured in both the cup final loss to Warrington at Wembley, before the Rhinos avenged that defeat with victory against the Wolves at Old Trafford in the Grand Final.

He returned to Leeds in 2019 for a second time on a short-term loan deal.

Mitch Achurch

Leeds announced midway through the 2012 campaign that they had agreed a deal to sign Achurch from Penrith Panthers for the 2013 season.

He signed a four-year deal with the Rhinos and made almost 100 appearances for the club during that time, winning a Challenge Cup in the 2015 triumph over Hull KR.

Achurch left Leeds at the end of the 2016 season and returned to Australia.

Liam McAvoy

McAvoy signed for Leeds going into the 2013 season, having been lured away from the Bradford Bulls academy setup.

The Cumbrian ultimately failed to make a Super League appearance for the Rhinos though and in 2015, he returned closer to home to join Workington. Spells at the likes of Whitehaven and Newcastle would follow.

He is now player-coach at amateur club Cockermouth – and even tried his hand to rugby union late last year when he turned out for Penrith.

Joel Moon

Moon had a stellar six-season stint with Leeds after joining the club from Salford Red Devils at the end of the 2012 season.

He was an integral part of the Rhinos’ treble-winning squad of 2015, and would also play a role in their 2017 Super League Grand Final triumph: the last time Leeds won the league title at Old Trafford.

Moon left Leeds at the end of the 2018 season to return to Australia, but he ultimately retired due to a knee problem. He is now reportedly a coach back home.