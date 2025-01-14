Super League has dramatically overhauled its disciplinary process for 2025, with a new points-based system that immediately puts several of the competition’s big names in danger of significant bans early into the season.

As revealed last week, players will now have points added to their personal tally every time they are charged with an offence. Grade A is worth one point, B is three, C is five, D is 12 and E means a referral to tribunal: meaning a likely end outcome of more than 12.

The amount of points a Super League player has in any 12-month period will determine how lengthy a ban their next offence carries. As a reminder, those thresholds are:

6-11 points: one-match ban

12-17 points: two-match ban

18-23 points: three-match ban

24-29 points: four-match ban

30-35 points: five-match ban

36-38 points: six-match ban

39-41 points: seven-match ban

42-44 points: eight-match ban

45-47 points: nine-match ban

48-50 points: ten-match ban

51-53 points: eleven-match ban

54+ points: twelve-match ban

Love Rugby League has had confirmation that every single player in Super League will have their disciplinary records from 2024 carried into the upcoming season. That means that the charges players accrued last year will result in them starting 2025 on a set number of points.

And it means for a select few players, even a minor Grade A infraction will result in a meaty ban. Here are some players with big points totals based on the activity of the last 12 months.

Michael McIlorum: 21 points (minimum)

There are some players with a slightly complex situation due to the fact they have a Grade E charge on their records from 2024. This year, they would be referred to a tribunal to determine how many points that charge would be worth: but for the purposes of this exercise, we have assumed a minimum of 12 points, the amount a Grade D charge carries.

Which means that, with three Grade B charges and a Grade E head contact, new Hull KR hooker is in big trouble. There is some good news; the Grade E charge disappears by mid-February meaning if he navigates the opening two rounds without an incident, his points tally drops to nine.

But even then, any incident would put him in danger of a one-game ban at the very least. Step out of line on the opening weekend, for example: and McIlorum would be looking at three games.

Liam Watts: 12 points (minimum)

Watts has been no stranger to the disciplinary process in recent years but last season, he was charged just once. It did, however, land him with a four-match ban following a Grade E charge.

On the assumption that is a minimum of 12 points on his record, that means any offence of any kind lands him a two-game ban. But there is some good news: those 12 points disappear very early into the season – by the final week of February. After that, Watts will go to 0 points.

Paul Vaughan: 17 points

Another player that will start 2025 with a bumper points tally on his record is Warrington prop Vaughan.

He may have only been charged twice in 2024 but they were significant; with the first a Grade C dangerous throw in March – meaning that for the first month of the season, he will be treading a fine line.

Vaughan’s next offence was a Grade D head contact last August worth 12 points under this new system. It means the Wire forward starts the new season on 17 points: and a Grade A incident would result in a three-match suspension.

Liam Byrne: 17 points (minimum)

The Wigan Warriors forward has two serious charges against his name over the past year. The first was from the end of March, and the derby against St Helens following a Grade E head contact incident. Again, we are assuming that is a minimum of 12 points.

Add to that the five points for a Grade C head contact in May, and Byrne knows one mis-step in the first two months of the season would likely result in a three-match ban, as it would take his tally definitely beyond 18.

Ligi Sao: 23 points

One player’s points tally going into 2025 we can work out with some certainty is Hull FC forward Ligi Sao who, on his very first strike, appears to be in real trouble after his first strike this year.

Sao has an incredible 23 (TWENTY-THREE) points on his personal record from incidents across the last 12 months having been charged on four separate occasions by the Match Review Panel. Three of those points will at least disappear the day after Hull play their first game of the season.

But it is the severity of those other charges that put him in huge trouble. There are two Grade Bs – each worth three points – a Grade C – five – and a Grade D for striking, which is 12 points alone. Sao’s Grade D charge of striking is on his record until late-July.

Sao’s points tally would drop to 20 after that first game as the first Grade B charge disappears out of the 12-month period. But it would still mean any further charge, even a Grade A, would result in a three-match ban.