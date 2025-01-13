Leigh Leopards target ‘lands new club’ after Super League speculation

One-time Leigh Leopards signing Ben Condon has reportedly secured a new club in Australia after the collapse of his move to Super League.

Condon was due to make the switch to the Leopards for 2025 before a serious accident in Australia led to the move ultimately falling through.

Leigh were unable to proceed with the deal due to the nature of the injuries suffered by Condon, with Chris Chester admitting at the time: “It’s a blow to our preparations for next season to lose a signing of Ben’s quality. We had really high aspirations for him, and we hold that focus that it can happen in the future.”

The Leopards ultimately switched their focus elsewhere and completed the signing of forward Alec Tuitavake as a direct replacement for Condon.

That left Condon without a club after his exit from Manly Sea Eagles but now, it would appear the forward has a new club for 2025, with reports in Australia suggesting he has signed for the Central Queensland Capras.

The Queensland Cup team have agreed a deal to bring Condon to the club, and he admitted he is hopeful he can one day return to the highest level in Super League or the NRL. “It’s been really enjoyable so far,” he said.

“I know the Capras have had a lot of success the past couple of years and I’m looking forward to adding to the team and learning from everyone.

“My goal is to get back into a Super League or NRL system but right now it’s about enjoying my footy, playing with this squad and winning some footy.

“The Capras gave me my first rep opportunity when I moved to Rockhampton in high school so it’s really exciting to be back with them again.”

