International rugby league ‘road map’ revealed as Africa keen to host World Cup
A long-awaited road map for international rugby league across the next six years has been outlined: including multiple African countries stepping up to the host the 2030 men’s Rugby League World Cup.
The international game has long since suffered from a long-term element of planning and booking – but that now appears set to change in the coming years after a plan was unveiled by Australian publication Code Sports.
That includes a five-country shortlist for the 2030 men’s World Cup of Kenya, South Africa, the United States of America, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea: the latter of whom will share hosting rights with Australia in 2026. But PNG are keen to host on their own four years later.
The three Rugby League World Cup tournaments – men’s, women’s and wheelchair – will no longer be held together after 2026, with tender processes to be held for separate events. England are one of three countries that have expressed an interest in hosting the wheelchair event in 2029.
Meanwhile, the women’s event in 2028 will go to either France, New Zealand, PNG or Kenya.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for the thousands of volunteers worldwide that make the playing of rugby league possible globally,” IRL chairman Troy Grant said.
“The board are united and working well with amazing contributions from Peter V’landys on the back of the NRL’s brilliant Vegas initiative giving international rugby league the breath of fresh air it needed after it lost its way.
“There’s no more mickey mouse stuff occurring or ad hoc fixtures occurring. All aspects of the game are improving player welfare and professionalism from nations is giving clubs more confidence. Better communication and a clearer calendar has also helped.
“There’s always more to do and more to improve but it’s tracking nicely a far cry from five years ago when quite frankly three new independent directors walked into a tuck shop operation.”
International rugby league calendar 2025-2030
2025: Australian men tour England, Pacific Championship (New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa), Pacific Bowl (Fiji, PNG and Cook Islands), women’s Pacific Championships (Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, PNG)
2026: Men’s, women’s and wheelchair World Cup in Australia and PNG
2027: New Zealand men tour England, men’s and women’s Pacific Championships
2028: Women’s World Cup
2029: Wheelchair World Cup
2030: Men’s World Cup
