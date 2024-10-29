Warrington Wolves confirm young back’s departure as injury-hit stint at club comes to an end

Warrington Wolves have announced the departure of youngster Wesley Bruines, bringing an end to his injury-hit stint at the club.

Bruines joined the Wire from St Helens ahead of the 2024 campaign, and was one of Sam Burgess’ first signings having taken charge at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Able to feature at centre or out on the wing, the outside-back hadn’t made a senior appearance for Saints – but had been an unused interchange and an unused 18th man on a couple of occasions in 2023 under the tutelage of Paul Wellens.

The 21-year-old had nine senior appearances on his CV, all made in 2023, amassed between a loan stint at North Wales Crusaders and games played on dual-registration for Swinton Lions.

Scoring one try for Swinton, at Odsal against Bradford Bulls in May 2023, he’d also spent time in South Sydney Rabbitohs’ development squad having moved Down Under aged 18 to take up an opportunity with the Bunnies.

Circa 12 months on from his arrival at Wire, he hasn’t added to that appearance tally at all having been plagued by injury – twice sustaining a serious problem with his hamstring.

A product of Wakefield Trinity’s academy, Dewsbury-born Bruines only penned a one-year deal with Warrington, with the club holding the option of a further one-year extension.

And the Wolves have now confirmed they haven’t activated that extension option in a press release which reads: “Youngster Wes Bruines has left the club after a 12-month option on his contract was not activated.

“The 21-year-old has endured an injury-plagued campaign since his switch to the Wire with two serious hamstring injuries preventing him from featuring.”

