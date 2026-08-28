Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess did not deny Max Wood may join fellow Super League outfit Hull FC on a season-long loan in 2027, admitting a discussion needs to be had.

Amid a struggle to nail down a regular spot in Burgess’ Wire side this season, front-rower Wood has enjoyed a couple of short-term loan stints with Hull.

Playing five games in total for the Black and Whites and catching the eye, next year will see current Warrington assistant Steve McNamara take the reins at the MKM Stadium as FC’s new head coach.

Earlier this month, LoveRugbyLeague revealed that Wood was set to return to Hull for the duration of the 2027 campaign on loan.

And Wolves boss Burgess did not dismiss that when provided the opportunity.

Warrington coach addresses Max Wood’s 2027 loan links to Hull FC

Saturday evening sees Warrington and Hull square off in Super League, with Wood in contention to make his 11th appearance of the season for the top-two chasers.

In Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Wire head coach Burgess was asked about Wood’s potential return to FC come the start of next season.

He said: “I’ve heard of that one.

“It’s a discussion we probably need to have, and what works best both ways.

“I know he spent a bit of time there and did a good job, but at the moment he’s in our team and doing a good job.

“But I have heard that one.”

Rochdale Mayfield junior Wood joined Warrington from Wigan ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He had not featured at first-team level for the Warriors, but has since gone on to play a total of 37 games across all competitions for Wire to date.

Hull are among a number of clubs he has represented on dual-registration/loan – alongside Midlands Hurricanes, Widnes Vikings, Bradford Bulls, London Broncos and Oldham.

All told, the youngster – who only turned 22 in June – has now scored six tries in 55 professional career appearances.

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