Championship outfit Toulouse Olympique have announced the departure of two-time Super League winner Harrison Hansen after five seasons in France.

Hansen, who surpassed the milestone of 500 career appearances earlier this year, played 90 games for Olympique having joined them ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The last of those 90 appearances for Sylvain Houles’ side came earlier this month in their Championship Grand Final defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Including his games for Samoa, New Zealand and The Exiles on the international front, the Auckland-born forward has now amassed a total of 511 senior career appearances.

Two-time Super League winner bids farewell to high-flying Championship club

Having come through the youth ranks at Wigan, he featured just shy of 250 times for the Warriors and won two Grand Finals, tasting Old Trafford glory in 2010 and 2013.

Hansen also lifted the Challenge Cup twice, in 2011 and 2013, before moving on to fellow Super League side Salford Red Devils in 2014.

An England youth international, the powerhouse also donned a shirt for Leigh – then Centurions – and Widnes Vikings prior to linking up with Toulouse.

He featured back in Super League with the French outfit in 2022 having earned promotion the season prior, beating Featherstone Rovers in the 2021 Championship Grand Final.

𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲 🫡 🔙 Après 5 années passées au TO, Harrison HANSEN quitte le club.

📊 90 matchs joués, 5 essais marqués (dont un lors de la finale en 2021), plus de 500 matchs en carrière, un leadership incontestable et une montée historique en Super League…… pic.twitter.com/BM9A2YaniJ — Toulouse Olympique XIII (@TOXIII) October 29, 2024

The veteran celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week, with Olympique confirming his departure from the club with a post on X which reads: “🔙 After 5 years at TO, Harrison Hansen leaves the club.

“📊 90 games played, 5 tries scored (including one in the final in 2021), more than 500 career games, undeniable leadership and a historic rise to the Super League… THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING H 🙏

“Good luck for the future!”

