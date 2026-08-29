Hull KR boss Willie Peters says off-contract star Lee Kershaw has put himself in the shop window following an impressive display in his long-awaited Super League debut for the club.

Winger Kershaw – who turned 27 in May – joined Rovers ahead of the 2025 campaign from London Broncos, and put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Craven Park.

He has had to wait almost the entire duration of that two-year deal for his first Robins run out in Super League, which came on Thursday night as head coach Peters rotated his side for their trip to Wigan Warriors.

With plenty of youth on show, Kershaw was among the more senior figures in a KR shirt at The Brick Community Stadium, and caught the eye a couple of times despite the one-sided 46-0 scoreline they found themselves on the wrong end of.

‘He showed that he’s still a Super League player’

Prior to Thursday night, Kershaw’s only competitive appearance for Peters’ side came early on last season in the Challenge Cup against Championship outfit Oldham.

Having gone on to feature on loan for Castleford Tigers before rupturing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), the winger worked his way back to play on loan this term for Huddersfield Giants: before finally getting an opportunity in a KR shirt.

Kershaw looks set to depart Craven Park come the end of this season, and speaking after the defeat at Wigan, boss Peters had nothing but praise for the winger: “I thought he was very good, outstanding with the ball.

“He showed that he’s still a Super League player.

“If it’s not at our club, and I’m not sure (if it will be), but he’s put himself out there now (to earn a Super League deal).”

Bradford-born Kershaw began his career with Wakefield Trinity, and also represented Oldham as a loanee before joining London ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Across all competitions, he’s now scored 42 tries in 114 professional career appearances – including one try in a KR shirt in that Challenge Cup tie against Oldham last year.

Peters added: “Absolutely, he did (put himself in the shop window).

“If clubs need an outside-back, a winger, then I’d be watching that game and seeing what he did to a champion side.”

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