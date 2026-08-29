Leigh expect David Armstrong to return for next weekend’s crunch home clash against St Helens in a major injury boost, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Australian ace Armstrong – who spent almost a year out of action following an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury suffered midway through last season – sprained his knee in the Leopards’ Round 24 victory over Bradford Bulls.

Having been withdrawn at half-time in that clash as a precaution, scans produced good news: but the decision was made not to risk him for Friday night’s trip to Huddersfield Giants.

That visit to West Yorkshire ended in a shock 30-18 defeat, with Leigh producing their worst performance for some time.

As a result, they now need to avoid defeat next weekend against Saints to cement their play-off spot and to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish.

David Armstrong injury latest

The one positive for Leigh at Huddersfield was that they came through unscathed, with no fresh injuries barring a couple of minor issues.

Confirming that and providing an update on Armstrong post-match at the Accu Stadium, head coach Lam detailed: “There were a couple of niggling injuries to Umyla (Hanley) and (Josh) Charnley, but they’ll be okay for next week.

“Davey might be back (for the game against Saints), which will be handy.

“I didn’t consider him tonight.

“At a pinch, if it was a final then he probably could have played.

“But he’ll more than likely be there or thereabouts for next week.”

Leigh coach addresses potential of loan recalls

Leigh host seventh-placed Saints and fourth-placed Wakefield in back-to-back games to conclude their regular season campaign.

Providing Trinity get the job done on home soil against York Knights on Saturday evening, they will then be in the driving seat to finish fourth and get a home tie – potentially against the Leopards – in the first week of the play-offs at the eliminator stage.

Wakefield’s rivals Cas are currently home to three Leigh loanees in the shape of Keanan Brand, Ben McNamara and Lazarus Vaalepu.

When asked whether any of the players currently out on loan may be recalled ahead of next Friday night’s home clash against Saints, Lam said: “I don’t think we need to panic.

“This team has been incredible over the last four months, they’ve been unbelievable.

“They’ve been resilient, and that’s why I’m disappointed for them, that’s why I didn’t yell at them (in the dressing room after losing to Huddersfield).”

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