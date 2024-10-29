Warrington Wolves prop becomes Salford Red Devils’ fourth new signing for 2025

Warrington Wolves prop Joe Bullock has made a permanent move to Salford Red Devils, signing a two-year contract with the club.

The 31-year-old spent the second half of the 2024 campaign on loan at Salford, making eight appearances for Paul Rowley’s side, with six of those coming from the bench.

Bullock becomes Salford’s fourth new recruit ahead of next season, with the club having already announced the signings of Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants), Sam Davis (London Broncos) and Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants).

“I am really happy to commit my future here at Salford,” said Bullock, who will now remain at the Salford Community Stadium until at least the end of 2026.

“I enjoyed the run-in towards the back end of last year and having the chance to work with Paul (Rowley) and the coaching staff. I can see the direction the club is going and their ambitions for success.

“Hopefully I can be a big part of that and let’s see what we can achieve in the next couple of years.”

Blackpool-born Bullock has made more than 250 career appearances for Leigh Leopards, Barrow Raiders, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils since making his professional debut back in 2012.

“We are really pleased that Joe is remaining a Red Devil going forward,” said Rowley.

“I’ve known Joe a long time and he’s a great character that myself and the group really enjoy working alongside.

“He made a great impact for us whilst on loan last year and I’m sure with the support of everybody at Salford he will continue to be a fantastic asset to the team.”

