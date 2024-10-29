Castleford Tigers confirm Leeds Rhinos icon to join coaching staff in 2025

Brett Delaney’s move to Castleford Tigers is now official, with the Australian set to assist newly-appointed head coach Danny McGuire in 2025.

Hull KR confirmed the departure of assistant coach Delaney last week following McGuire’s appointment as Castleford’s new head coach on a three-year contract.

Delaney and McGuire have a long-standing relationship both on and off the field, having together during their time at Leeds Rhinos as well as McGuire bringing Delaney to Sewell Group Craven Park during his time as Hull KR’s interim head coach in 2022.

Delaney, who won four Super League titles as a player with Leeds, will primarily focus on defence in his new role with the Tigers.

“I’m looking forward to joining Cas and working with Magsy (Danny McGuire),” said Delaney. “It will be a new challenge for me with a new group.

“I’ll be leading on the defensive side of things and I’m looking forward to putting some different systems in place.”

Meanwhile, McGuire is is delighted to bring Delaney into the Jungle as his assistant, who he describes as ‘one of the best defensive coaches in the game’.

McGuire said: “In taking on the head coach role it was essential to me that I got the right person by my side and I’m really happy that Brett has decided to join us at Castleford.

“In my opinion, he’s one of the best defensive coaches in the game and will be a real asset to the club.

“He has a lot to bring to the table, the lads will benefit from his experience and coaching style and I’m really looking forward to working alongside him again.”

