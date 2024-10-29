Back in 2015, Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott selected a 13 of promising youngsters who could have ‘made an impact in Super League’; however it’s fair to say some of them didn’t quite work out at the top level.

12 of the 13 went on to make a senior appearance in the top flight: but at the time of writing just three remain in Super League, and not at the clubs they initially played for either.

But what has happened to this crop of youngsters? Well, here is an in-depth look at where they are now.

1. Ash Golding

Kicking things off at fullback is Ash Golding, who was at Leeds Rhinos back in 2015. The Bramley-native made 63 appearances for Leeds over his five years at the club, and helped win two Super League Grand Finals.

After a brief loan at Featherstone Rovers in 2019, Golding made the move across West Yorkshire to join Huddersfield and has gone onto play 73 times for the Giants. Now a utility player, he continues to be a mainstay in the Giants squad.

Golding has also won seven caps for Jamaica and represented them at the World Cup in 2022.

2. Callum Lancaster

Former Hull FC winger Callum Lancaster was named in McDermott’s ‘young players who will make an impact in Super League’ team back in 2015, however, he made just seven appearances in black and white over his career.

He headed to York Knights in 2017, and later also featured for Hunslet, but now has a career outside of rugby.

3. Oliver Gildart

Slotting into the number three shirt is Oliver Gildart. The former Wigan man made his debut for the club in 2015, and went onto make 143 appearances for the club before his departure in 2021. He also helped win two Super League Grand Finals.

Gildart headed to the NRL with the West Tigers in 2022, and was also on the books at the Roosters and the Dolphins; but the bulk of his down under was spent in the reserve grade competitions. He returned to the UK in 2023 for a brief loan spell with Leigh Leopards, before joining Hull KR for the 2024 campaign. Gildart has gone on to make 15 appearances for the Robins.

4. Jack Johnson

Lining up in the other centre slot is former Warrington man Jack Johnson. The back made 18 appearances for the Wolves over his four years at the club, before heading to Featherstone Rovers. He later had stints at Widnes and Newcastle Thunder, and joined Oldham for the 2024 season.

He played a key role in the Roughyeds promotion to the Championship, notching 17 appearances this season.

5. Ash Robson

Winger Ash Robson was another player McDermott had high hopes for in 2015, but that proved to be his only season in the top flight. He made just three appearances for Castleford Tigers that year, before heading to York.

He made 47 appearances for the Knights over three seasons, and later retired in 2022.

6. Dave Hewitt

Halfback Dave Hewitt never registered a senior appearance for St Helens before his departure to Sheffield Eagles in 2016, but has had a solid career in the lower tiers since. He headed to Oldham on loan in 2016, and later joined the Roughyeds permanently in 2017. He went onto make 130 appearances for the club before heading to Rochdale Hornets in 2022.

In 2024, he was picked up by Midlands Hurricanes, and has been a mainstay in their team this campaign.

7. Jake Shorrocks

Joining Hewitt in the halves on McDermott’s side was Jake Shorrocks. The Wiganer made 29 appearances in Cherry and White after his debut in 2016 and also featured in Super League for Salford on loan. He headed to Newcastle Thunder in 2021, and was later picked up by Toulouse.

Shorrocks has featured 47 times for the French outfit, including in back-to-back Championship Grand Finals.

8. Jay Chapelhow

Powerful front-rower Jay Chapelhow made 82 appearances for Widnes after making his debut back in 2015. He later headed to Newcastle Thunder in 2021, and in 2024 joined Oldham, playing a key role in their promotion run.

9. Morgan Smith

The third and final member of this squad still playing in Super League is Hull FC man Morgan Smith. The versatile ball-player made his professional debut for Warrington back in 2016, and made 26 appearances for the club before heading to London.

He later had spells at Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity before joining Hull this season, featuring 26 times in 2024.

10. Tyler Dickinson

Completing the front-row is former Huddersfield man Tyler Dickinson. The prop made 18 appearances for the Giants between 2016 and 2018 before joining Batley. After two years with the Bulldogs, he headed to South Yorkshire to join Sheffield Eagles, where he remains today. He has since registered 105 appearances for the Eagles.

11. Ryan Lannon

Occupying the number 11 shirt in McDermott’s side is former Salford man Ryan Lannon. The back-rower notched 104 appearances for the Red Devils over his seven seasons at the club before heading to Swinton in 2023. He didn’t stay long at the Lions though, and headed to Halifax Panthers after two games, and helped the Panthers lift the 1895 Cup in 2024.

He has returned to the North West with Championship club Widnes Vikings on a deal until the end of 2025.

12. Jansin Turgut

Former Hull FC man Jansin Turgut made 30 appearances for the Airlie Birds after making his debut in 2015 and left to join Salford in 2018. He spent two seasons at the Red Devils until 2019, and after an extended period out of the game he made a remarkable return to rugby league with Bradford in 2023.

The Turkey international made two appearances for the Bulls’ first-team before retiring from the game for good. Turgut now does boxing and goes into schools and businesses to deliver his personal story and help raise their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

13. Jordan Lilley

Rounding off McDermott’s selections is former Leeds Rhinos man Jordan Lilley. The forward made 41 appearances in Blue and Amber between 2015 and 2018 before joining Bradford Bulls.

He has since notched 135 appearances for the Bulls over his five seasons at Odsal, and has become an ever-present in their side.

