Warrington Wolves confirm signing of London Broncos star with length of contract revealed

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of half-back Oli Leyland from London Broncos on a two-year deal from 2025.

The 23-year-old has made 94 appearances for the Broncos since making his first-team debut in 2021, scoring 14 tries and kicking 170 goals.

Leyland was a key man for Mike Eccles’ Broncos in 2024, making 28 appearances in all competitions, providing 16 assists.

“It’s massive for me and it means a lot to be joining Warrington,” Leyland said.

“Playing with and learning off the likes of George Williams, and with Sam Burgess as coach as well, will really bring my game on and help push the team forward.

“I love what they’ve built already under Sam and I can’t wait now to rip in and be a part of it.”

Leyland will link up with his new Warrington team-mates when 2025 pre-season training commences in November.

“Oli is a great young player who we were keen to bring to Warrington,” said Wolves coach Sam Burgess.

“He’s been in consistent form all year for London, setting up tries and causing problems for the opposition. I’m excited to see him develop with us next year.”