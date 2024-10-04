Wakefield Trinity dominate Championship awards nominations with FOUR up for major accolades

Championship League Leaders’ Shield winners Wakefield Trinity have dominated the nominations for the end-of-season awards with four up for major nominations.

The club – who were relegated at the end of last season – have waltzed to the top of the table, winning 25 of their 26 league games. They have also lifted the 1895 Cup.

The Trin see four of their senior set-up nominated for awards. Fullback Max Jowitt and new recruit Ky Rodwell are up for Championship Player of the Year. Jowitt has yet again been a crucial part of the team this year, and is sitting on 368 total points for the season with 22 tries and 140 goals, and Rodwell has also become a key cog in Wakefield’s pack, with 23 appearances and 15 tries to his name in 2024.

Outside of this, head coach Daryl Powell is also up for Coach of the Year after guiding the club to the 1895 Cup and League Leaders’ Shield. Since taking over the reins as boss in the off-season, Powell has undergone a rapid transformation of the club, losing just two games in all competitions across the whole season.

His predecessor at Belle Vue, Mark Applegarth, is also up for the award following a seriously impressive couple of months with York Knights.

Rounding off the Wakefield nominations, young centre Oli Pratt is also up for Championship Young Player of the Year. The back has enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season at Belle Vue, making 32 appearances and scoring 17 tries in the process.

Championship awards in full

Joining Jowitt and Rodwell on the Championship Player of the Year shortlist are Toulouse’s Anthony Marion and York man Jordan Thompson. Marion has made 26 appearances for the French outfit this season, notching four tries in the process. The experienced Thompson has also made 28 appearances for the Knights this year, grabbing six tries.

For Championship Coach of the Year, Toulouse boss Sylvain Houles joins Applegarth and Powell on the list after guiding the French club to second in the table.

Rounding off the nominations, Bradford Bulls ace Jayden Myres and York Knights starlet Brad Ward join Pratt on the shortlist for Championship Young Player of the Year.

