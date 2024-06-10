Matt Dufty and Mike Cooper will face no further action following their yellow cards in Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.

The pair were both sin-binned during the early stages of Wigan Warriors’ win against Warrington Wolves at the weekend, with referee Chris Kendall opting to show the pair yellow cards inside the first five minutes.

Cooper was sin-binned following a tackle on Warrington’s Josh Thewlis inside the opening 90 seconds of the final at Wembley Stadium.

Barely two minutes later, Dufty followed him to the sin-bin after a collision with Wigan winger Liam Marshall. However, that is the only action the pair will receive after the Match Review Panel determined sin-binnings were sufficient punishment for the duo.

The notes on Cooper’s charge reaD: “Low force but opponent is falling into contact and player is trying to avoid contacting the head. Sin bin sufficient.”