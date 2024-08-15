Valentine Holmes released by North Queensland Cowboys with new club revealed

North Queensland Cowboys have granted Valentine Holmes a release from the final year of his contract, with the star to join fellow NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons in 2025.

Joining the Cowboys after some time out of rugby league in American football with the New York Jets, 21-time Australia international Holmes has been at the North Queensland Stadium since 2020.

The 29-year-old has made 93 appearances for the Cowboys to date, scoring 35 tries and kicking 319 goals for them in that time as well as adding to his appearance tally for Queensland in State of Origin.

A Grand Final winner with Cronulla Sharks in 2016, Holmes‘ current contract with the Cowboys was set to run until the end of next season.

But they have granted the Townsville native a release from that last 12 months of his deal, so he will be free to link up with the Dragons in 2025.

Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck told their club website: “Val has made some wonderful contributions to our club in his five seasons as a Cowboy and he remains a critical part of our squad for the remainder of this season.

“We would like to wish him, Natalia and their family well in their next adventure.”

St George went on to officially confirm the signing of two-time World Cup winner Holmes on Thursday morning, with the back penning a bumper three-year deal beginning in 2025.

Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan told their club website: “Valentine is a top-class, versatile player who will be a great asset for our club over the coming seasons.

“He has played centre, wing and full-back at the elite level over a long period and is also a fantastic goal-kicker.

“We look forward to welcoming Val and his family to the Red V next year.”

