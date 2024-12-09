History-making England star agrees long-term contract in Australia after starring in NRLW

England international and dual-code star Fran Goldthorp has signed a three-year contract extension with North Queensland Cowboys in the NRLW.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Cowboys‘ most consistent players in her last two seasons in Australia, making 16 appearances to date.

Goldthorp’s new deal will see her represent North Queensland over the course of five seasons by the time her next contract expires at the end of 2027.

The Leeds-born fullback made history ahead of the 2023 campaign as she became one of the first English players to head over to the NRLW alongside Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders) and Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights).

She returned to rugby union with her former club Loughborough Lightning back in October following the conclusion of the NRLW season: and has recently been plying her trade back in her English homeland with the Premiership Women’s side.

Somewhat of a code hopper between league and union, Goldthorp will return to the 13-a-side code ahead of the 2025 NRLW season with the Cowboys.

Goldthorp played rugby union for Loughborough between 2021 and 2023, making 20 appearances whilst earning a call-up to England’s Under-20s team at the time.

Prior to her stint in Australia, the fullback helped Leeds win two Women’s Super League titles and scored 45 tries in 44 games for her hometown club after making her senior debut at the age of 16 back in 2019.

She has won eight caps for England in rugby league and represented her country at the Rugby League World Cup on home soil in 2022.

The Cowboys have also announced contract extensions with six other players in their NRLW squad: including captain Tallisha Harden (2025), and Origin representative Makenzie Weale (2027).

Meanwhile, Raftstrand-Smith sisters Tiana and Ebony have extended their deals until 2027 – with Papua New Guinea international Essay Banu signing a two-year extension. Tonga international Ana Malupo has earned promotion to the Cowboys’ Top 24 squad after spending her first season with the club on a development list contract.

“All seven of these women have had significant influence on and off the field in our club’s first two seasons in the NRLW,” said North Queensland’s NRLW coach Ricky Henry.

“Tallisha, Makenzie, Fran, Tiana and Essay are all established members of our squad, while we believe Ebony and Ana will play important roles for our NRLW squad in the near future.”

