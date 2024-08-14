Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess, who spent over a decade Down Under, has become the first-ever Englishman to be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame.

Following a meeting of the NRL‘s Hall of Fame Committee last month, 25-time England international Burgess – who also made two appearances for Great Britain during his paying days – is among 11 new inclusions.

The group’s formal inductions to be made at a special ceremony at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, August 21.

Of course, with his Wire duties, Burgess is highly unlikely to be able to attend that event – but the achievement is still an incredibly notable one, nonetheless.

Sam Burgess and the 10 other legends inducted into NRL Hall of Fame

The 35-year-old made 182 appearances for South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL across two stints.

Winning the Grand Final against Canterbury Bulldogs in 2014 and being crowned the man of the match, Burgess scooped the Clive Churchill Medal despite having suffered a broken cheekbone in the game’s opening tackle.

That same year, Burgess also earned himself a whole host of other accolades at Souths – taking home the George Piggins Medal, Jack Rayner Players’ Player Award, Bob McCarthy Clubman of the Year Award and Burrow Appreciation Award.

Hanging up his boots at the end of the 2019 season due to a chronic shoulder injury, he spent a few years in the coaching setup with the Bunnies before heading to Super League with Warrington ahead of this year and taking on his first senior head coach gig.

Burgess now becomes NRL Hall of Fame inductee #126, enrolled alongside numerous other legends of the game as follows:

Lionel Morgan

Les Boyd

Ben Elias

Steve Renouf

Cameron Smith

Johnathan Thurston

Billy Slater

Benji Marshall

Cooper Cronk

Greg Inglis

‘ This is the best of the best across several phenomenal eras’

Dewsbury-born Burgess – who donned a shirt for the NRL All Stars before he’d even played a game for Souths – and the 10 other legends of the game Down Under become the first group of players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since 2019.

And Australian Rugby League Committee Chairman Peter V’landys has lauded the latest batch of inductees.

Speaking to the NRL’s own website, he said: “What an amazing group of players.

“All different, all deserving in their own right. This list of players includes some of the toughest, the most talented, the greatest players of their generations.

“I’m in awe of this group of players and what they have each done in the game and for the game. This is the best of the best across several phenomenal eras.

“The group is full of Premiership winners, Dally M Medal winners, Clive Churchill Medal winners, Australia, New Zealand and England representatives.

“There are brilliant halves, powerful and durable forwards and gifted outside backs. All of these players are exceptional.”

