The Super League players making transfer moves to the NRL ahead of 2025

More than 20 players are heading to Super League from the NRL ahead of next season: but there’s a handful of players heading the other way, too.

A number of clubs across Super League have been busy in the recruitment department ahead of 2025, with a plethora of talent arriving from the southern hemisphere.

But there are a four players heading Down Under from Super League, too.

Here, Love Rugby League takes a closer look at the players who will be swapping Super League for the NRL ahead of next season – with two of them set to feature in the NRL for the first time.

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards to Canterbury Bulldogs)

Amone has returned to the NRL after signing a two-year contract with Canterbury Bulldogs following three outstanding seasons with Leigh.

The Tongan powerhouse arrived at the Leopards ahead of the 2022 season when Adrian Lam’s side were in the Championship: and he has gone on to become one of the best props in Super League.

Amone helped the Leopards win the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2023: and has regularly churned out 60-minute stints for the Leopards as he carved out a reputation as being one of Super League’s fittest and most explosive front-rowers.

DON’T MISS: NRL legend linked with sensational London Broncos ownership bid

Lewis Dodd (St Helens to South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Dodd will appear in the NRL for the first time in his career in 2025 – if he is selected by Rabbitohs mastercoach Wayne Bennett.

The 22-year-old is a product of the famed St Helens academy, scoring 30 tries in and kicking 13 goals in 88 appearances for the Saints since making his first-team debut back in 2020.

Dodd helped the Saints win the Super League Grand Final in 2021 and kicked the match-winning drop goal in their historic World Club Challenge victory in 2023.

He has made the move to South Sydney on a three-year contract from next season.

LRL RECOMMENDS: St Helens predicted to make Super League title tilt as eye-opening early odds revealed

Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves to Canberra Raiders)

Another player who will get their first taste of NRL in 2025 is highly-rated English forward Nicholson.

The 21-year-old has been a leading back-rower in Super League over the last two seasons, making 51 appearances in total for Warrington, scoring 17 tries.

Nicholson has already been capped twice by England and will look to take his game to the next level with Canberra next year after signing a three-year contract with the Raiders, where he will play alongside fellow Halifax native Morgan Smithies.

RELATED: Matty Nicholson rise charted as Warrington Wolves’ tackling machine earns Sam Burgess’ praise

Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards to North Queensland Cowboys)

O’Donnell has been a firm fans’ favourite at the Leigh Sports Village over the last three seasons, having scored 31 tries in 77 games for the Leopards since his arrival ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Australian back-rower helped Lam’s side gain promotion from the Championship to Super League before playing a key role in their Challenge Cup success in 2023.

O’Donnell could probably count himself unlucky not to be named in the Super League Dream Team last year: but his remarkable performances earned him a shot back in the NRL with his boyhood club North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year deal.

Next season, the 25-year-old will look to add to the four NRL appearances he made for Canberra in 2020.

READ NEXT

👉 Kai O’Donnell pays glowing tribute to Leigh Leopards after making NRL return

👉 The Super League stars who could be NRL targets for 2026 as new recruitment rules go live

👉 Former Castleford Tigers man lands new club in Australia following Super League exit