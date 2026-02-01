Tiaki Chan has described playing for Wigan as ‘the pinnacle of Super League’, with the France international hoping to extend his Warriors stay beyond the end of this year.

Australia-born Chan joined Wigan ahead of the 2024 campaign from fellow Super League side Catalans Dragons, penning a three-year deal.

The first of those years saw him play three games for the Cherry and Whites before heading out on loan to then-Super League strugglers Hull FC.

Last year, he then spent the campaign representing Salford Red Devils, a club whose financial demise had started before he arrived and didn’t end until after the season was over.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Off-contract Wigan ace hails Warriors as latest on future provided ahead of new season

A four-time France international, Chan is now back with Wigan and into the final year of his initial deal, with work to do to earn himself an extended stay.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague during the Warriors’ pre-season media day earlier this week, the forward said: “This is the pinnacle of Super League and rugby league in general.

“Coming back here after what was such a humbling experience (at Salford Red Devils), playing for a club like this is something I’ll never take for granted again.

“It’s not that I did (take it for granted previously), but it’s just been such a good thing to be here and be a part of this group with all of the facilities.

“We’re lucky to be in the position we’re in, and I’m very grateful.”

Chan arrived at Wigan having played 20 games at first-team level in the British game between French clubs Catalans and Toulouse Olympique.

That tally now sits at 55, with the 25-year-old adding: “Everything’s changed (since I arrived at Wigan), the way I train, the way I compose myself on and off the pitch, especially now that my baby is on the way.

“It’s changed my mindset on a lot of things, and the experience of me being out on loan for the last two years has changed my view on footy and how lucky I am to be in this situation.

“My biggest goal is to crack a spot in the team, play some games and put my best foot forward. All I can do is control what I can control, and the rest will sort itself out.

“This year, me and Matt (Peet, head coach) have had a few chats and he’s been very honest with me, which is what I want as a player.

“This is my last year (with Wigan) for now, but hopefully we can change that, we’ll see what happens.”