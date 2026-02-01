It may well be some time yet until the next England coach is publicly announced – but with a Rugby League World Cup now just eight months away, time is clearly of the essence.

Shaun Wane’s departure last month means that there is a role that needs to be filled by the Rugby Football League – and there are no shortage of possible contenders to look at.

Some have already publicly declared their intention about going for the role while others have ruled themselves out. Some other names are yet to put forward their plans. Here’s the state of play thus far..

In the mix

Front of the queue would appear to be Hull KR coach Willie Peters. Last weekend, Peters admitted in the aftermath of Rovers’ pre-season defeat to Wakefield Trinity that he would be interested in a conversation surrounding the job.

“I don’t know where it’s at or what their process is but I’ve got some interest in it,” he said. “My priority right here and right now is with this team. But if something opens up there, I’d like to have a conversation.”

Another man interested? Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur – who also publicly revealed that the role is one which appeals to him providing it would not clash with his duties at AMT Headingley.

“I don’t know where it’s at or what their process is but I’ve got some interest in it,” he said after last week’s win over Bradford. “My priority right here and right now is with this team. But if something opens up there, I’d like to have a conversation.”

On the fence?

One man that has already been heavily linked with the job – and will continue to do so, you would suspect – is Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess.

Burgess is, perhaps unsurprisingly given his own international career, a heavy contender – so much so that Wayne Bennett has recommended he and James Graham lead the charge in the Rugby League World Cup.

But Burgess, unlike Arthur and Peters, has remained non-committal for now.

“I didn’t see it, but my mum told me about it,” Burgess said last month. “I’ve not really thought about it. I’ve got my mind focused pretty hard on what we’re doing here [at Warrington]. It’s not even crossed my mind, really. We’ve got a fair bit to sort here.

Definitely out

There are a couple of contenders who have decisively confirmed they are not interested as things stand.

One is Wigan coach Matt Peet, who confirmed to Love Rugby League earlier this week that the role did not appeal to him at the present time.

“Even if I was considered, I don’t think it’s the right time in my life,” Peet said. “I’m focused on Wigan, I’ve got a young family and it’s a big commitment for anyone wanting to take on that role.

“Whoever does get it will get the full support of the Wigan club and myself, and I hope there are a few Wigan players pushing for contention in the World Cup. I hope a Super League coach gets the role and there are some outstanding candidates out there.”

Steve McNamara, a former England coach himself, was also quizzed earlier this week on whether he was interested. He appeared to suggest it was a no.

“Have I thought about it for the future? Absolutely not,” he said. “I’ve just come back into the country.” That would appear to suggest McNamara is prioritising his role at Warrington Wolves as assistant to Burgess.

New names?

One name who has been briefly mentioned is Brian McDermott. The former Leeds Rhinos coach is, Love Rugby League understands, tentatively interested in the role if an application process gets underway.

McDermott is currently working in the NRL as assistant coach at Newcastle Knights but that is thought to not be a barrier to him being a candidate. The RFL are open to someone on either side of the world taking a job, irrespective of whether they are in a club job or not.

That would leave the door ajar for one of Super League’s most successful coaches to possibly come into the fray.