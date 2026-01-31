Hull KR’s historic clash with Leeds Rhinos will open the triple-header at next month’s Las Vegas extravaganza, it has been officially confirmed.

Super League makes the trip Stateside for the second time as the reigning champions take on Brad Arthur’s Rhinos. Thousands of supporters from both clubs are expected to make the trip to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the clash.

That game is part of three that take place on Saturday February 28 – and the broadcast schedule and kick-off times for all three matches have now been locked in.

Rovers versus Leeds will kick off at midnight in the UK on Sunday March 1, which will be 4pm on Saturday February 28 in Las Vegas local time.

Just over two hours later, the first of two NRL fixtures will be staged as Newcastle Knights take on North Queensland Cowboys, with the match kicking off at 6:15pm local time, 2:15am in the UK and 1:15pm Down Under.

The 2026 Vegas event finishes with Canterbury Bulldogs taking on St George-Illawarra Dragons, with an 8:30pm kick-off in Las Vegas on the Saturday night. That is 4:30am in the UK.

All three games will be broadcast on Sky Sports, meaning Super League fans can ensure they will be able to watch the landmark game from the United Kingdom if they are not making the trip to Las Vegas. It is, however, a later start than last year for Super League – with Warrington versus Wigan the first of a quadruple-header in 2025.

However, with no women’s international on the billing this year it means the matches start later, and Super League has a rather awkward time-slot for supporters back home.

Las Vegas 2026: schedule and kick-off times

Saturday February 28 into Sunday March 1

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos: 12am UK, 4pm Las Vegas, 11am Sydney

Newcastle Knights v North Queensland Cowboys: 2:15am UK, 6:15pm Vegas, 1:15pm Sydney

Canterbury Bulldogs v St George-Illawarra Dragons: 4:30am UK, 8:30pm Vegas, 3:30pm Sydney